KBR's Byron Bright Earns 2020 Wash100 Award for His Influential Leadership in the Government Services Industry

HOUSTON, Feb. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- KBR (NYSE: KBR) is pleased to announce that Executive Mosaic has selected Byron Bright, KBR's Government Solutions U.S. President, as a 2020 Wash100 award winner, honoring him as one of the most impactful and influential leaders in the government contracting industry.

The Wash100 Award recognizes executives that have demonstrated excellence in their leadership, innovation, reliability, achievements and vision.

Bright leads KBR's Government Solutions business segment which pioneers solutions for the U.S. military, NASA and other government customers around the world. Bright joined KBR in 2010 and has served in multiple roles including vice president of business development and senior vice president for the logistics business.

Prior to KBR, he worked in the aerospace and defense industry supporting large engineering services efforts. Bright also served as an U.S. Air Force officer primarily in a developmental test and engineering career field. He flew in more than 25 different aircraft as a flight test engineer.

"I am grateful for this award and see it as a reflection of those who I am privileged to lead," said Bright. "From forging the future of space travel to advancing technologies for defense systems, I am grateful to lead a team of teams who passionately works together to solve our customers' most difficult challenges."

Under Bright's leadership, KBR Government Solutions U.S., which has more than 15,000 employees, generated $2.6 billion in revenue in 2018. After three major acquisitions, he oversaw the integration of these companies into the organization, which strengthened and positioned KBR for long-term stability and growth.

According to Executive Mosaic, a leadership committee carefully selected the winners for the prestigious award.

"We are pleased to honor the recipients of the 2020 Wash100 Award. This is our seventh consecutive year recognizing executives most likely to make contributions of significance to the GovCon sector," said Jim Garrettson, Executive Mosaic's founder and CEO.

"The annual Wash100 Award showcases GovCon executives of consequence and the esteem these respected individuals enjoy from their industry colleagues," Garrettson continued.

KBR ensures mission success for customers on land, at sea, in the air, in space and in cyberspace. It combines engineering, technical and scientific expertise with full life cycle capabilities, mission knowledge and future-focused technologies. KBR is engineering solutions for the needs of today and tomorrow, safely and efficiently.

About KBR, Inc.

KBR is a global provider of differentiated professional services and technologies across the asset and program lifecycle within the Government Solutions and Energy sectors. KBR employs approximately 38,000 people worldwide (including our joint ventures), with customers in more than 80 countries, and operations in 40 countries, across three synergistic global businesses:

Government Solutions, serving government customers globally, including capabilities that cover the full lifecycle of defense, space, aviation and other government programs and missions from research and development, through systems engineering, test and evaluation, program management, to operations, maintenance, and field logistics

Technology Solutions, featuring proprietary technology, equipment, catalysts, digital solutions and related technical services for the monetization of hydrocarbons, including refining, petrochemicals, ammonia and specialty chemicals, as well as inorganics

Energy Solutions, including onshore oil and gas; LNG (liquefaction and regasification)/GTL; oil refining; petrochemicals; chemicals; fertilizers; differentiated EPC; maintenance services (Brown & Root Industrial Services); offshore oil and gas (shallow-water, deep-water, subsea); floating solutions (FPU, FPSO, FLNG & FSRU); program management and consulting services

KBR is proud to work with its customers across the globe to provide technology, value-added services, integrated EPC delivery and long term operations and maintenance services to ensure consistent delivery with predictable results. At KBR, We Deliver.

Visit www.kbr.com

