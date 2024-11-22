KBR's Market-Leading Ammonia Technology Selected by AMUFERT, Angola

HOUSTON, Nov. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- KBR (NYSE: KBR) announced today that it has signed an agreement with AMUFERT for the development of a new ammonia plant in Soyo, Angola.

Under the terms of the contract, KBR will provide a technology license, proprietary engineering design, equipment and catalyst solutions for AMUFERT's 2,300 metric tons per day ammonia plant. Leveraging KBR's proprietary technologies and expertise in ammonia, the planned facility will assist Angola and its neighboring countries move towards greater food security and self-sufficiency.

"We are thrilled to be a part of this project and support AMUFERT's efforts in accelerating sustainable agriculture in Angola through our leading ammonia technology," said Jay Ibrahim, KBR President, Sustainable Technology Solutions. "KBR has a proud legacy in Angola, and we look forward to working closely with AMUFERT and our partners to ensure the success of this important project."

KBR is a world leader in ammonia technology and has been at the forefront of innovation in the ammonia market for decades. Since 1943, KBR has licensed, engineered or constructed over 260 grassroot ammonia plants worldwide.

