KBR's Sustainability Focus Demonstrated with Master Services Agreement for Carbon Recycling Technology Company LanzaTech

HOUSTON, Jan. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- KBR (NYSE: KBR) announced today it has been awarded a Master Services Agreement by LanzaTech to provide engineering services for their global carbon recycling technology projects.

Under the terms of the contract, KBR will provide basic engineering design services and technical support for LanzaTech's projects in various locations. This work is expected to be performed over five years and will be led by KBR's Wilmington, Delaware office with support from KBR's global subject matter experts.

"We are excited and proud to take part in LanzaTech's carbon capture projects and help build on their sustainable solutions to reduce, recycle and reuse carbon. This win is indicative of KBR's commitment to sustainability and aligns with our robust sustainability action plan which includes reducing carbon footprints around the world," said Jay Ibrahim, KBR President, Technology Solutions.

For many years, KBR has been an industry leader in energy transition, offering proprietary sustainable technologies and professional services to clients to support decarbonization.

About LanzaTech

Carbon recycling company, LanzaTech is a global leader in gas fermentation, making sustainable fuels and chemicals via biological conversion of waste carbon emissions, including industrial off-gases; syngas generated from any biomass resource (e.g. municipal solid waste), organic industrial waste, agricultural waste); and reformed biogas. LanzaTech's expertise in fermentation scale up, reactor design, machine learning and synthetic biology has enabled the company to commercialize its recycling process and demonstrate production of over 100 different chemicals. With global investors and partners, LanzaTech has a pipeline of commercial projects around the world and is working across the supply chain to provide novel circular solutions to mitigate carbon by producing consumer goods that would otherwise come from fresh fossil resources.

Founded in New Zealand, LanzaTech is based in Illinois, USA and employs more than 170 people, with locations in China, India and Europe.

Further information is available at www.lanzatech.com

About KBR

We deliver science, technology and engineering solutions to governments and companies around the world. KBR employs approximately 28,000 people worldwide with customers in more than 80 countries and operations in 40 countries.

KBR is proud to work with its customers across the globe to provide technology, value-added services, and long- term operations and maintenance services to ensure consistent delivery with predictable results. At KBR, We Deliver.

Visit www.kbr.com

