KBRwyle Continues to Help U.S. Marines Maintain Combat Readiness Worldwide

HOUSTON, Jan. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- KBR, Inc. (NYSE: KBR) announced today that its global government services business, KBRwyle, has been awarded a $52 million, six-month contract extension by the U.S. Marine Corps (USMC) to continue to provide prepositioning and logistics support services for the USMC Blount Island Command. KBRwyle has operated under this contract for almost 10 years, demonstrating the Marine Corps' trust in KBRwyle to help maintain combat readiness for U.S. troops.

Under this contract, KBRwyle acquires, maintains, and prepositions mission-critical supplies and equipment, such as combat vehicles, rations, water, fuel, medical supplies, and artillery and ammunition for troops deployed worldwide. KBRwyle provides logistics services that include supply support, inventory management, IT support, preservation and packaging, shipping and receiving, and maintenance in and outside of the U.S.

A majority of this work is performed in Jacksonville, Florida, but KBRwyle also supports prepositioned stock in Kuwait and Norway, as well as aboard 12 Navy ships in the Indian and Pacific Oceans.

"We are proud of the trust the Marine Corps has placed in KBRwyle to provide them with the best combat ready equipment and supplies wherever they are in the world," said Byron Bright, KBR President Government Services U.S.

KBRwyle is the leading readiness provider of prepositioned stock to the USMC and U.S. Army. For more than 35 years, the company has provided program planning, maintenance, care of supplies in storage, and a full range of logistics services to strategically prepositioned stocks afloat and ashore worldwide.

