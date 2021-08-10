KBS Acquires American Maintenance

OCEANSIDE, Calif., Aug. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Kellermeyer Bergensons Services, LLC ("KBS"), a trusted partner to leading operations and facility managers across North America, today announced the acquisition of American Maintenance, Inc. ("American Maintenance"). KBS is a portfolio company of Cerberus Capital Management ("Cerberus"), a global leader in alternative investing.

Headquartered in Babylon, New York, American Maintenance is a leading provider of facility maintenance solutions. For more than 45 years, it has delivered high-quality janitorial and light maintenance services to clients throughout the United States. The company has experience in the government, education, manufacturing and retail sectors, as well as in sports and entertainment and Class A office buildings. American Maintenance shares the KBS commitment to sustainability, having implemented green cleaning as their standard.

"As organizations continue to adapt to evolving health and safety conditions surrounding the pandemic, they need facility service partners with experience and scale to navigate the road ahead," said Mark Minasian, CEO and co-founder of KBS Services. "This acquisition allows KBS to expand its partnerships into new markets and geographies during this critical time."

Chris Alex, CEO of American Maintenance, commented, "We are proud to join the KBS team, especially at a time when our industry has never been more important. This is an exciting evolution for our company, and one that will bring significant value to our many clients. We are joining an industry leader whose deep expertise and investment in technology will enable our clients to anticipate issues, ensure quality and maximize efficiency."

"We are leveraging our collective experience, working with clients to maintain their focus on cleaning for health during this time of transition," Minasian said. "This approach increases productivity, reinforces employee and consumer trust, and enhances overall operational safety, creating healthy operations for clients today and over the long term."

Kellermeyer Bergensons Services, LLC ("KBS"), is a trusted partner to leading operations and facility managers across 75,000 client locations throughout North America. We provide essential facility services that deliver healthy operations to businesses through scalable solutions customized to meet client-specific requirements. Our expertise and technology enable our teams to anticipate issues, ensure quality, and maximize efficiency. With decades of experience in facility hygiene, including being on the front lines throughout the COVID-19 crisis, KBS is committed to partnering with clients to Stay Ahead of the Curve™ with the latest advances for maintaining healthy operations. For more information, visit www.kbs-services.com.

American Maintenance is a leading facility services company with over 45 years providing janitorial and related services. As a privately held and operated company, American Maintenance provides integrated facility solutions to more than 200 clients and manages more than 60 million square feet of space daily. For more information, visit http://www.americanmaint.net.

