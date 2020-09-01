KBS Acquires Clearview Cleaning Service

OCEANSIDE, Calif., Sept. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Kellermeyer Bergensons Services, LLC ("KBS"), a trusted partner to leading operations and facility managers across North America, today announced the acquisition of Clearview Cleaning Service, Inc ("Clearview Cleaning").

Headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Clearview Cleaning is a leading provider of commercial cleaning services in Idaho, Washington, and Oregon with approximately 500 employees. For a quarter of a century, the company has partnered with customers throughout the region in a wide range of industries, including healthcare, education, and government institutions.

"Clearview Cleaning is a best-in-class regional operator with a track record of delivering outstanding service to clients and taking great care of its team members," said Mark Minasian, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder of KBS. "We look forward to partnering with Clearview Cleaning to build on its platform and deliver on our shared commitment to providing the highest quality of services and customer support. We are thrilled to welcome Sylvia Hampel and her talented team to the KBS family."

Sylvia Hampel, President of Clearview Cleaning, commented: "Clearview Cleaning achieved its success with talented team members dedicated to providing excellent customer service and by keeping pace with the latest trends in facilities services. With this transaction, we will be even better positioned to deliver services to help customers maintain healthy operations by leveraging the scale, technology, and efficiency leadership of KBS."

KBS is a portfolio company of Cerberus Capital Management ("Cerberus"), a global leader in alternative investing. Robert Warden, Global Head of Private Equity at Cerberus, added: "In the current environment, maintaining healthy operations has never been more critical. The addition of Clearview Cleaning will further expand KBS's platform with an exceptional regional operator with shared values, a dedicated team, and a strong client base that can benefit from the scale, technology, and resources of KBS."

About KBS

Kellermeyer Bergensons Services, LLC ("KBS"), is a trusted partner to leading operations and facility managers across 75,000 client locations throughout North America. We provide essential facility services that keep businesses operating healthy with scalable solutions customized to meet specific requirements. Our expertise and technology enable our clients to anticipate issues, ensure quality, and maximize efficiency. With decades of deep experience in cleaning, including being on the front lines throughout the COVID-19 crisis, KBS is committed to partnering with clients to Stay Ahead of the Curve™ with the latest advances for maintaining healthy operations. For more information, visit www.kbs-services.com.

About Clearview Cleaning

Founded in 1995 by Sylvia Hampel in Boise, Idaho, Clearview Cleaning provides janitorial services, window washing, and floor care across Idaho, Washington, and Oregon. The company serves a wide range of markets including healthcare, education, and government institutions. Clearview Cleaning has put a strong emphasis on green cleaning products and techniques while also encouraging and providing guidance for LEED certification to clients. For more information on Clearview Cleaning, visit www.clearviewcleaning.biz.

About Cerberus

Founded in 1992, Cerberus is a global leader in alternative investing with over $45 billion in assets across complementary credit, private equity, and real estate strategies. We invest across the capital structure where our integrated investment platforms and proprietary operating capabilities create an edge to improve performance and drive long-term value. Our tenured teams have experience working collaboratively across asset classes, sectors, and geographies to seek strong risk-adjusted returns for our investors. For more information about our people and platforms, visit us at www.cerberus.com.

