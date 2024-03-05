KBS Appoints Chris Studney as Chief Commercial Officer

OCEANSIDE, Calif., March 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- KBS, the largest privately held facility services provider in North America, today announced the appointment of Chris Studney as its new Chief Commercial Officer. Studney will be responsible for Sales, Strategic Account Management and Marketing at KBS.

Studney is a highly successful global real estate and facilities services executive with a 25-year track record of driving industry leading growth at scale with clients, including in the same industries and services as KBS. Studney was previously with JLL, one of the largest commercial real estate services companies in the world and a key KBS partner, where he held numerous senior-level positions over a 12-year career. Most recently, he served as Global VP of Client & Growth, responsible for bringing the full scale and capabilities of JLL to its clients while leading the Solutions, Proposals, Enablement, Sales Operations and Sales Compensation teams. Additionally, Chris led JLL's Client Advisory Board, and previously held multiple sales, operations, and global strategic account leadership roles.

"Chris is an exceptional leader who understands our industry and has forged strong relationships with some of the most respected brands in the world. Adding a commercial executive of Chris' caliber and experience strengthens and accelerates our ability to deliver more services at scale, as we enter our next phase of breakout growth and value creation," said Mark Minasian, CEO at KBS.

Prior to JLL, Chris held various sales, business development and operational roles, and served as a board member for multiple organizations. He holds a bachelor's degree in computer engineering from Clemson University.

"I am extremely excited to join the KBS team, which has built an incredible brand and market reputation as an industry innovator," Studney said. "I look forward to expanding upon our commercial success while delivering solutions for our clients that create exceptional facility experiences for their employees and customers."

About KBS

KBS is a trusted partner to leading operations and facility managers across more than 100,000 client locations throughout North America. We provide essential facility services that deliver healthy operations to businesses through scalable solutions customized to meet client-specific requirements. Our expertise and technology enable our teams to anticipate issues, ensure quality, and maximize efficiency. With decades of experience, KBS is committed to helping clients raise standards and lower costs with the latest advances for maintaining healthy and safe operations. Visit www.kbs-services.com for more information.

