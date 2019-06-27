KBS Capital Advisors Taps Madison Marquette to Lease and Manage 420,000-Square-Foot Class A Office Asset in Atlanta

Georgia 400 Center is a Class A quality master-planned office park located at the interchange of Haynes Bridge Road and GA 400 in the true center of the GA 400 submarket. The property is superbly positioned less than a mile from the renowned Avalon mixed-use community and adjacent to the walkable 360 Tech Village. Built between 1998 and 2001, Georgia 400 Center is recognized as one of the top institutional-quality office parks within the GA 400 submarket.

"We were delighted to be chosen by KBS to lease and manage this important property," said Bill Weghorst, Madison Marquette's President of Property Services, Southeast. "KBS is recognized not only as one of the largest but also one of the most discerning buyers of commercial real estate in the United States – and their vote of confidence in us showcases our longstanding commitment to the highest level of service and client attention," Mr. Weghorst added. Madison Marquette team members leading leasing of the project include Stephen Clifton, Zach Wooten, and Scott Rees. Julie Motsinger will lead management efforts.

Georgia 400 Center spans nearly 420,000 square feet spread across three buildings on a near-25 acre campus. Major tenants include Premier Global Service, MetLife, Morgan Stanley and Brightstar Device Protection. The property also enjoys close access to some of the Atlanta area's best-known chef-driven restaurants, retail and high-end residential.

About Madison Marquette

As a full-service real estate provider, Madison Marquette delivers integrated leasing and management services to a diverse portfolio of 330 assets in 24 states and manages an investment portfolio valued at over $6 billion. The company is a leading private real estate service provider, investment manager, developer, and operator headquartered in Washington, D.C. Founded in 1992, Madison Marquette's reputation is built on the successful development, repositioning and redevelopment of landmark mixed-use assets in major and emerging high-growth markets throughout the United States. Madison Marquette partners with global, institutional and private investors to provide industry-leading services, advice and investment performance across asset classes -- including mixed-use, retail, office, medical, industrial, senior living and multi-family. Madison Marquette has over 600 professionals providing nationwide service from 13 regional markets and is a member of the Capital Guidance group of companies. For additional information about Madison Marquette, visit www.madisonmarquette.com.

About KBS

KBS is a private equity real estate company and an SEC-registered investment adviser. Founded in 1992 by Peter Bren and Chuck Schreiber, it is recognized as one of the largest commercial office owners globally. Since inception, KBS-affiliated companies have completed transactional activity of approximately $40 billion via 16 separate accounts and six commingled funds, for government and corporate pension funds. Additionally, KBS has sponsored five sovereign wealth funds and seven SEC-registered, non-traded REITs. For more information on KBS, its properties and real estate portfolios, please visit KBS.com. Registration as an investment adviser does not imply any particular level of skill or training.

