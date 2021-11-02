KBS Extends National Leadership in Facility Services by Acquiring BRAVO!

OCEANSIDE, Calif., Nov. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Kellermeyer Bergensons Services, LLC ("KBS"), a trusted partner to leading operations and facility managers across North America, today announced the acquisition of BRAVO! Building Services and two other related companies, BRAVO! Facility Services and BRAVO! Innovative Solutions (together "BRAVO!"). KBS is a portfolio company of Cerberus Capital Management, L.P. ("Cerberus"), a global leader in alternative investing.

Founded in 1997 and headquartered in New Jersey, BRAVO! is a leading provider of facility services to major brands in pharmaceuticals, healthcare, higher education, commercial business, and other industry verticals. Operating in 17 states and known for quality control, the company offers essential services, including commercial janitorial and healthcare environmental services, with a focus on sustainable janitorial solutions.

"BRAVO! is a recognized industry leader and we are excited to welcome their talented team to KBS," said Mark Minasian, CEO of KBS. "BRAVO! has built trusted relationships with global clients across its business and industrials end-markets. I see this partnership as truly synergistic. BRAVO! enhances our service capabilities in regulated industries and KBS brings the scale to best position them to serve their customers' needs across North America."

Karen Martinez, founder and CEO of BRAVO!, commented: "We are excited to join forces with KBS, a company that shares our deep commitment to quality and service, and provides professional growth opportunities for our employees. BRAVO! customers will benefit from enhanced resources, cutting-edge innovation, and a broader service portfolio"

The acquisition of BRAVO! follows KBS' recent acquisitions of American Maintenance and Olympus Building Services in August. Over the prior four years, KBS has acquired a total of 14 companies, consolidating its position as the nation's largest privately held facility services company. BRAVO! will operate independently as a KBS company.

Bob Warden, Global Head of Private Equity at Cerberus, added: "Organizations continue to place even greater emphasis on maintaining healthy operations for their customers and employees. KBS and BRAVO! have each become trusted partners through a shared commitment to the highest standard of performance and compliance. This combination expands their ability to deliver tailored, technology-driven solutions to industry leaders at scale."

About KBS

Kellermeyer Bergensons Services, LLC ("KBS"), is a trusted partner to leading operations and facility managers across 75,000 client locations throughout North America. We provide essential facility services that deliver healthy operations to businesses through scalable solutions customized to meet client-specific requirements. Our expertise and technology enable our teams to anticipate issues, ensure quality, and maximize efficiency. With decades of experience in facility hygiene, including being on the front lines throughout the COVID-19 crisis, KBS is committed to partnering with clients to Stay Ahead of the Curve™ with the latest advances for maintaining healthy operations. For more information, visit www.kbs-services.com.

About BRAVO! Building Services

BRAVO! Building Services is one of the largest, privately held facility support companies in the nation, providing commercial janitorial, healthcare environmental services, and other solutions. The company is headquartered in Bridgewater, New Jersey, with offices in Delaware, Virginia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Oklahoma, and Arkansas. For more information, visit www.bravobuildingservices.com.



About Cerberus

Founded in 1992, Cerberus is a global leader in alternative investing with over $55 billion in assets across complementary credit, private equity, and real estate strategies. We invest across the capital structure where our integrated investment platforms and proprietary operating capabilities create an edge to improve performance and drive long-term value. Our tenured teams have experience working collaboratively across asset classes, sectors, and geographies to seek strong risk-adjusted returns for our investors. For more information about our people and platforms, visit us at https://www.cerberus.com/.

