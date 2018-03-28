KBS Fashion Group Limited Announces Exploring Opportunities in AI Technology

Mr. Yan, Chairman and CEO of KBS, commented, "This strategic movement flags the Company's intention to expand its business in new technologies for complementing its core manufacturing business." "The Company intends to pursue such opportunities via either the direct investment into or cooperation with companies where there are significant synergies." "I believe KBSF is well positioned and has the capacities for becoming a meaningful player in the evolution of artificial intelligence in the apparel industries in China and globally", added Mr. Yan.

About KBS Fashion Group Limited

Headquartered in Shishi, China, KBS Fashion Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, is engaged in the business of designing, manufacturing, selling and distributing its own casual menswear brand, KBS, through a network of 50 KBS branded stores (as of June 30, 2017) and over a number of multi-brand stores. To learn more about the Company, please visit its corporate website at www.kbsfashion.com.

