KBSF Formed an Environmental, Social and Governance Committee and Luxventure closed a Digital Payment with Lakala Payment Co., Ltd. for Digital Renminbi

SHISHI, China, April 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- KBS Fashion Group Limited ("KBS" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: KBSF ), a leading fully-integrated casual menswear company in China and the operator of Luxventure, a social media platform, announced today that the Board of Directors have formed an Environmental, Social and Governance Committee ("ESG Committee"). Mr. Li Hui Dan, Co-Chairman of the Board will chair the ESG Committee.

The ESG Committee will focus on KBSF's performance as a steward of nature, its relationship with employees, suppliers, customers, and the communities where it operates as well as its governance.

Mr. Li Hui Dan, Co-Chairman of the Board commented: "ESG is the foundation for a company's longevity. I am honored to be the Chair of the ESG Committee and my initial focus will focus on minimize the impact of our technology and business operation on environment, especially carbon footprint, and community outreach. The ESG committee will meet the high standard set by our board."

On March 24, 2021, through Hua Zhi Guan (Hainan) Cross-Border E-Commerce Co., Ltd, Luxventure closed a Digital RMB Acceptance Agreement ("Agreement") with Lakala Payment Co., Ltd. ("LKL"), a leading third-party on-line payment operator. The Agreement was entered into on March 24, 2020 and the transaction closed on the same date. Pursuant to the Agreement, Luxventure will cooperate with LKL in connection with acceptance of Digital Renminbi.

Ms. Sun Lei, Chief Executive Officer of the Company commented: "Digital Renminbi will be the future of digital payment in China. We are honored for this cooperation with LKL for Digital Renminbi as acceptance of payment. This is another testament to our focus on Blockchain. We look forward to further implement our Blockchain strategy under the leadership of our Chief Technology Officer, Liu Zie."

