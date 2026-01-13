KBW 2026 Returns to Seoul September 29-October 1; Upbit Joins as Main Sponsor

SEOUL, South Korea, Jan. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- KBW 2026 (Korea Blockchain Week) will return to Seoul from September 29 to October 1, 2026, marking its most ambitious edition to date. Hosted by FactBlock, KBW 2026 will welcome Upbit, Korea's leading digital asset exchange, as Main Sponsor, underscoring the conference's growing institutional relevance and global stature.

Korea Blockchain Week

Building on its legacy as Asia's leading platform for digital assets, KBW 2026 will further strengthen its role as a bridge between Korea's institutional market and the global digital asset ecosystem. With Upbit's participation as Main Sponsor, KBW 2026 aims to elevate cross-border collaboration between developers, enterprises, policymakers, and investors.

KBW 2026 will span three days, beginning on September 29 with a private institutional forum with Upbit, designed for policymakers, financial institutions, and senior industry leaders. This will be followed by two days of the main KBW conference, featuring high-impact discussions across digital assets, institutional finance, AI integration, and real-world adoption. Expanded thematic tracks, curated executive sessions, and premium networking programs will bring together global innovators, builders, and enterprise leaders from across the ecosystem.

Presented by FactBlock with Upbit as Main Sponsor, KBW 2026 is expected to further strengthen Korea's position as a global hub for digital innovation and institutional digital asset leadership.

Venue: Walkerhill Hotels & Resorts, Seoul

Dates: September 29–October 1, 2026

Additional details, including the speaker lineup, full agenda, and ticket information, will be announced in the coming months.

Official Site:

https://koreablockchainweek.com

About KBW (Korea Blockchain Week)

KBW (Korea Blockchain Week) is an annual global digital asset conference held in Seoul, South Korea, since 2018. It serves as a platform for leading blockchain companies, developers, investors, policymakers, and ecosystem stakeholders to engage in structured dialogue and knowledge exchange. Each year, KBW hosts a series of high-level programs and forums designed to facilitate global industry collaboration, advance technical and market understanding, and strengthen connections between the Korean market and the global digital asset ecosystem.

About FactBlock

FactBlock is an ecosystem builder focused on strengthening the integrity of the digital asset and blockchain industry. Since 2018, FactBlock has reduced information asymmetry, connected global blockchain companies with the Korean market, and supported the global positioning of domestic projects. FactBlock is the owner and organizer of KBW (Korea Blockchain Week) and provides strategic consulting and advisory services to support organizations in global expansion and ecosystem development.

