KBX collaborates with OMNIA Partners to Offer Transportation Solutions

WICHITA, Kan., April 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- KBX today announced a partnership with OMNIA Partners to offer OMNIA Partners members cost-efficient solutions covering all facets of freight transportation – from the loading dock through delivery. Through this partnership, more than 140,000 members of OMNIA Partners will have access to KBX's world-class transportation capabilities, visibility and technology solutions that drive transparency while eliminating waste.

"We're excited to work with OMNIA Partners to extend KBX services to a broader audience, which we believe will add significant value to every segment of the North American freighting supply chain," said Paul Snider, President of KBX Logistics. "As one of the largest dedicated fleets and the seventh largest privately held freight 3PL in the United States, managing more than 8,000 domestic shipments daily, we understand the complexities both carriers and shippers face when transporting freight. With OMNIA Partners, we're ready to put our knowledge, supply chain expertise and fleet into service for new freight customers across the country."

As part of Koch Industries, one of the largest private companies in the U.S. and a global leader in supply chain management, KBX has the capabilities and network to overcome the biggest shipping challenges, regardless of scope or scale. KBX's comprehensive freight shipping solutions cover every link of the supply chain, and the company maintains its own digital freight marketplace – Loadshop – that connects shippers and carriers directly while allowing shippers to set their own price on freight with spot pricing guidance.

Ara Arslanian, Senior Vice President, OMNIA Partners, Private Sector added, "OMNIA Partners is excited to partner with KBX for global logistics supply chain with advanced shipping solutions. This addition of an industry-leader to our robust freight and logistics program enables members of OMNIA Partners access to KBX's world-class capabilities to help drive transparency and streamline transportation procurement."

About KBX

KBX is a global steward for smarter, more efficient logistics, optimizing all facets of freight transportation. KBX provides its customers with world-class capabilities related to transportation procurement across the world, visibility & technology solutions that help drive transparency and opportunities to eliminate waste within global supply chains. As the transportation arm of Koch Industries, KBX serves the growing demand for supply chain efficiency across broad logistics markets. Based in Wichita, Kansas, Koch Industries, Inc. is one of the largest private companies in America, with estimated annual revenues as high as $115 billion, according to Forbes. For more information on KBX, visit www.kbx.com

About OMNIA Partners

OMNIA Partners is the nation's largest, most experienced, and most trusted resource in group purchasing and supply chain management. OMNIA Partners unites industry-leading purchasing power and suppliers to deliver an extensive and diverse portfolio for indirect and direct products and services in procurement. POWER. ACCESS. TRUST.

Learn more at omniapartners.com/privatesector.

