KC-Area Organizations Launch Student Competition to Combat Child Trafficking

In 2019, 11,500 human trafficking cases were reported in the United States; around two-thirds of those reports were for sex trafficking. As with most public health issues, awareness is key to the prevention of human trafficking. "I've been asked, 'Is trafficking really a public health issue?' It absolutely is," said Intouch Group Chief Creative Officer Susan Perlbachs. "And it's not just me saying so. The Administration for Children and Families , part of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, considers it a public health concern affecting entire communities."

­The contest unites three organizations that share a passion for technology, educating young people, and advocating on behalf of public health issues. "Trafficking is becoming more severe with the help of technology, and as a technology organization focused on students, we want to help bring awareness and support our community in eliminating student trafficking," said Audrey Mathis, Chief Operations Officer at Lumen Touch.

Three cash prizes will be awarded to the first-, second-, and third-place winners — each given to the students' schools — and students who submit the first-place selection will then work with Intouch Group, a healthcare advertising agency, to bring their idea to life.

The contest is open to students aged 13-18, living in Kansas or Missouri. Entries are due by October 1, 2021, and finalists will be asked to present their ideas to a panel of judges via video conference. More information about the contest – including FAQ's, a scoring rubric, and resources for students – is available on the website at https://studentsstoppingtraffic.com/.

"I hope those interested in participating don't see themselves as being in a 'competition' and don't turn away from sharing their ideas," said Lenet Compton, past president of the Rotary Club of Lenexa, KS. "This initiative is interested in every kid's input so submit, submit, submit!"

For victim assistance, contact the National Human Trafficking Hotline: 1-888-373-7888 or text HELP or INFO to BeFree (233733).

About Rotary Clubs throughout the Kansas City area

Rotary brings together a global network of volunteer leaders dedicated to tackling the world's most pressing humanitarian challenges. Rotary connects 1.2 million members of more than 36,000 Rotary clubs in over 200 countries and geographical areas. Their work improves lives at both the local and international levels, from helping those in need in their own communities to working toward a polio-free world. Through Rotary's disease treatment and prevention programs, members educate and equip communities to stop the spread of life-threatening diseases like polio, HIV/AIDS, and malaria. For more information, visit Rotary.org

About Intouch Group

Intouch Group is a privately held full-service agency network, providing creative and media services, enterprise solutions and data analytics globally through seven affiliates in eight offices, including Intouch Solutions, Intouch Proto, Intouch Seven, Intouch International, Intouch Media, Intouch B2D, and Intouch Analytics. Collectively, Intouch Group employs more than 1,300 people. With a dedication to the life sciences, Intouch Group operates with the belief that there is no challenge too big to cure. Contact Intouch Group at [email protected] or visit them on the Web at intouchg.com.

About Lumen Touch

Lumen Touch offers a true all-in-one, integrated technology solution designed to increase productivity, security, and efficiency for schools. Its Bright SUITE program features an extensive student information system, a compliance-driven special education system, curriculum and learning management, student e-portfolio and mentor program, FERPA- and HIPAA-approved health system with Medicaid billing, a communication and collaboration platform for audience engagement, professional development, interactive data dashboarding, financial management and more. Lumen Touch is committed to providing white glove customer service and ensuring all learners are connected to opportunities through technology and leadership.



