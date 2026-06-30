KC CAN COMPOST PROVES COMPOSTING CAN PERFORM ON THE GLOBAL STAGE

Kansas City-based organization shows that composting can move from symbolic sustainability to practical public infrastructure

KANSAS CITY, Mo., Jun 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- KC Can Compost is proving that composting can succeed in one of the most complex public event environments in the world. Serving as the official compost partner for Kansas City's global soccer Fan Festival and stadium, the organization designed and managed a high-volume organic waste diversion system. This infrastructure supported the festival grounds, official watch parties, and back-of-house stadium operations throughout the month-long tournament.

At a time when cities, venues, and event organizers are under growing pressure to move beyond symbolic sustainability, KC Can Compost is offering something far more valuable: proof. In a live environment shaped by large crowds, multiple vendors, contamination risk, and nonstop logistics, the organization has shown that composting can be practical, visible, and scalable when it is treated as real infrastructure.

A key part of that success is KC Can Compost's public-facing approach to behavior change. While many organizations use mixed visual signals for composting, KC Can has built a clear and memorable public message around one simple idea: Orange = Organics. Across the festival and fan zones, designated Orange KC Cans help make composting intuitive, recognizable, and easy for attendees to use in real time.

"Managing organics diversion across festival grounds, watch parties, and stadium operations shows that composting can work at a very high level when the system is designed for it," said Kristan Chamberlain, co-founder and CEO of KC Can Compost. "We are showing that this does not have to sit on the sidelines of major events. It can be built directly into the way a city or major event operates."

That system is reinforced through vendor coordination, contamination management, public education, and a dedicated Compost Crew that helps attendees sort correctly in real time. The result is a model that is not only environmentally responsible, but highly usable by the public.

KC Can Compost also stands apart for its dual mission. Through its Green Core Training program, the organization pairs climate infrastructure with environmental education, workforce readiness, and pathways into the green economy for individuals facing systemic barriers to employment.

As communities across the country prepare for the next generation of high-profile events, KC Can Compost is sending a clear message: composting at scale is not a future idea. It is here, it is working, and it is ready to grow.

For more information, visit www.kccancompost.com.

About KC Can Compost

KC Can Compost is a Kansas City-based organic waste diversion organization advancing a dual mission: restoring the environment and expanding opportunity for people. Through commercial collection services, a growing SmartCan network, and Green Core Training, KC Can Compost is helping build a more circular, resilient, and inclusive regional economy.

SOURCE KC Can Compost