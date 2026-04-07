KC Design Week Returns April 22 - 30 Showcasing Kansas City's Strength as a Leading Design City

Presented by the Center for Architecture & Design, the citywide event features

19 experiences highlighting bold ideas and creative talent

Open to the public, tickets are available at kcdesignweek.org;

KC Design Week offers both free and paid events

KANSAS CITY, Mo., April 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Tickets are now available for KC Design Week 2026, a dynamic, citywide celebration of creativity, innovation and the power of design, taking place April 22–30, 2026. Hosted by the Center for Architecture & Design (CfAD), this year's event features 19 engaging experiences that invite the public, students and professionals alike to explore how design shapes the world around us.

From immersive storytelling and hands-on workshops to behind-the-scenes tours and thought-provoking conversations, KC Design Week offers something for everyone – at a range of price points, including nine free events.

"KC Design Week is about opening the doors to design – making it accessible, inspiring and relevant to everyone," said Dawn Taylor, executive director of the Center for Architecture & Design. "Kansas City continues to prove itself as a leading design city, and this week is a powerful reflection of that energy and collaboration."

A One-of-a-Kind, Multi-Discipline Experience

KC Design Week is unique in the U.S. – and possibly the world – for its collaborative, multi-discipline approach. The event is produced by seven professional design organizations united through CfAD, spanning architecture, graphic design, interiors, landscape architecture, industrial design, planning and experiential design.

This structure ensures a rich mix of perspectives and programming, making KC Design Week a true reflection of the full design ecosystem.

Design for Everyone

Since its founding in 2010, KC Design Week has welcomed thousands of attendees each year – from architects and designers to students, creatives and curious community members. Events are designed to be approachable, engaging and relevant, reinforcing the role design plays in everyday life – from buildings and products to neighborhoods and public spaces.

"Design touches everything – from how we live to how we connect," said Emily Gaul, interior designer and associate at Hoefer Welker. "KC Design Week gives people a chance to see that up close – and to be part of it."

THE 2026 KC DESIGN WEEK EVENT LINEUP HIGHLIGHTS

Complete details at kcdesignweek.org/#events

April 22 (Opening Day)

Atlas9: The Director's Cut – A rare, behind-the-scenes look at how large-scale immersive environments are imagined and built.

– A rare, behind-the-scenes look at how large-scale immersive environments are imagined and built. Midtown Unfiltered (Live Podcast) – A candid conversation on urban development, culture and the future of Kansas City.

April 23

What If You Made a Puppet? – A hands-on workshop blending creativity, education and play.

– A hands-on workshop blending creativity, education and play. Adobe Create Now KC – A high-energy, future-focused look at creative tools, workflows and innovation.

April 24

April 25

Thriving Creatively Workshop – Tools and insights for sustaining a creative career.

– Tools and insights for sustaining a creative career. Homes by Architects Tour – A rare opportunity to explore architect-designed homes across the metro.

April 26

Urban Printmaking with Viva La Tinta (sold out) – A creative exploration of printmaking and urban storytelling.

April 27

Belger Arts Ceramics Workshop (sold out) – Hands-on creativity on the potter's wheel.

(sold out) – Hands-on creativity on the potter's wheel. Harnessing Imagination for Social Change (sold out) – An interactive art experience rooted in storytelling and impact.

April 28

Inside the Agency Mind (sold out) – Creative leaders unpack AI, hiring and the future of design work.

(sold out) – Creative leaders unpack AI, hiring and the future of design work. Old School/New Rules Residence Tour – A look at adaptive reuse, sustainability and historic preservation in action.

April 29

Film Row Tour – Explore Kansas City's historic film district and its modern creative revival.

April 30 (Closing Event)

From Mucha to Marvel: Joe Quesada at the Nelson-Atkins – A marquee conversation connecting Art Nouveau to modern visual storytelling.

Design + Culture + Community

KC Design Week kicks off on Earth Day (April 22) and also includes International Design Day (April 27), naturally tying the week to broader global conversations around sustainability, creativity and impact. Select programming – including sustainability-focused events – reflects these themes throughout the week.

"KC Design Week is where ideas, disciplines, and people come together to create something more meaningful," said Annie Ringhofer, architectural designer and associate at KEM STUDIO. "It's collaborative, it's high-energy, and it captures the kind of creative momentum that defines Kansas City."

Open to All

KC Design Week is open to the public, with events curated to welcome both industry professionals and newcomers alike.

"Whether you're a designer or simply interested in design, there's something here for you," said Carole Ollivierre, communications + brand director at encompas. "It's about discovering new ideas and ways of thinking, building connections, and celebrating creativity in all its forms."

EVENT DETAILS

Dates: April 22–30, 2026

April 22–30, 2026 Tickets: Available now

Available now Website: www.kcdesignweek.org

www.kcdesignweek.org Events: 19 total (including nine free events)

ABOUT KC DESIGN WEEK

KC Design Week is a series of creative, thought-provoking events that offer unique opportunities to learn about all areas of design. Since 2010, it has informed, connected and inspired thousands through programming featuring experts in architecture, graphics, interiors, products, landscape architecture, planning and urban environments.

About Center for Architecture & Design

Launched in 2014, Kansas City's Center for Architecture & Design (CfAD) is a 501(c)6 nonprofit organization that plans programs and experiences that spotlight creativity and engage a wide community audience in discussions about architecture and design. CfAD's seven individual professional design organizations unite to teach design thinking to all ages, celebrate the achievements of good design, and help Kansas City reach its full potential. CfAD's signature annual program is KC Design Week. Visit www.cfadkc.org to learn more.

SOURCE Center for Architecture & Design (CfAD)