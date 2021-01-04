KC George Joins Middleburg Communities to Head Attainable Housing Strategies

VIENNA, Va., Jan. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Middleburg Communities welcomes longtime affordable housing leader, Kwaku ("KC") George, as Principal, Head of Affordable and Workforce Housing. In this role, he will lead and execute the implementation of Middleburg's affordable and workforce housing strategic vision and development pipeline throughout the Southeast. Mr. George will also focus on developing, managing, and sourcing capital and partnerships that are conducive to increasing the production of affordable housing. This role will collaborate across multiple business lines in the fully service-integrated company to increase and expand Middleburg's footprint and affordable housing production.

"With the diminishing supply of quality attainable housing throughout the country, Middleburg Communities is strengthening its focus on the creation and preservation of much needed affordable housing," said Middleburg Communities Managing Partner, Chris Finlay. "We are excited to bring KC George on to lead our efforts in this sector. His understanding of workforce housing dynamics, financing and organizational partnerships will elevate and accelerate our work, allowing us to add to the stock of safe, modern, well-managed attainable housing in our target markets."

Mr. George joins Middleburg Communities with significant experience in affordable housing advisory services, real estate development and finance, and commercial lending. His experience includes mixed-use and mixed-income development, multi-family tax credit development, public-private partnerships with municipal agencies and affordable housing developers. Most recently, he served as VP/Regional Director for the National Development Council (NDC), one of the nation's most experienced entities specializing in affordable housing, real estate and economic development strategies. Prior to joining NDC, Mr. George was the Senior Director of Housing Finance and Administration for the Atlanta Neighborhood Development Partnership, Inc. (ANDP) and Community Redevelopment Loan and Investment Fund (CRLIF).

Mr. George earned his undergraduate degree in Business Administration from Morehouse College. He is also a Harvard University John F. Kennedy School of Government fellow who completed the Community Builder Fellowship and Management Program.

About Middleburg Communities: Middleburg Communities is a fully integrated multifamily development, investment, construction and management company operating in the southeastern and mid-Atlantic United States. Since 2004, Middleburg has acquired and developed more than 20,000 apartment units, executing over $3 billion in transactions. The Middleburg team shares a vision for greater value creation through community impact. The firm's success is rooted in a genuine desire to serve its local communities in thoughtful and holistic ways. Middleburg embraces people, property, and partnerships to enhance the lives of others, contribute positively to its neighborhoods and maximize real returns for partners. For more information, please visit www.MiddleburgCommunities.com.

