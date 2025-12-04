KC Projects Public Relations Closes Record-Breaking 2025 Ahead of 15-Year Milestone

Agency Expands Services, Earns National Honors, and Delivers Multi-Million Dollar Impact for Clients

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Dec. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- KC Projects Public Relations, an award-winning, full-service communications firm with a national presence, is closing out 2025 with major achievements and measurable impact for clients across Alabama and beyond. This year, the firm generated more than $4 million in PR value, executed high-performing campaigns, expanded its service offerings, and continued strengthening its reputation as one of the region's leading communications firms.

In 2025, KC Projects was also honored as a finalist in the 'boutique category' for PR Daily's Media Relations Team of the Year, a national recognition that highlights the agency's strategic approach, responsiveness, newsroom relationships, and consistent success in securing high-quality media coverage for its clients.

2026 marks a special milestone as KC Projects prepares to celebrate its 15th anniversary. Throughout the year, the firm will spotlight its cumulative achievements, including more than 6,500 press placements, over $40 million in calculated media value, 350+ client campaigns, launches, and events, and the measurable influence KC Projects has built over the past decade and a half.

"2025 has been an incredible year of growth and results for our team and our clients," said Krista Conlin Robinson, President & Founder of KC Projects Public Relations. "Being named a PR Daily finalist is a testament to the quality of work we produce and the dedication of our team. As we head into our 15th anniversary year, we're excited to continue building on this momentum."

KC Projects also expanded its offerings in 2025, introducing its new Custom Impact Packages to provide flexible, high-impact support for brands that are not ready for a full-service retainer but still need strategic communications expertise. Additional 2025 highlights include major campaign launches, new client partnerships, and continued regional growth, reflecting the firm's ability to blend strategy, creativity, and execution for meaningful client impact.

"Our mission has always been to help brands tell their stories in a way that resonates and drives results," Robinson added. "With our 15-year milestone approaching, we're more committed than ever to delivering exceptional communications and elevating the brands we represent."

For more information about KC Projects, its services, and client successes visit kcprojectspr.com or contact Krista Conlin Robinson at [email protected].

Note to Reader:

PR value is an estimate of the dollar equivalent of the exposure a brand receives through earned media compared to what that visibility would cost if purchased as advertising. Media value reflects the reach, impressions, and placement quality of that earned coverage.

ABOUT KC PROJECTS PUBLIC RELATIONS

Established in 2011 by Krista Conlin Robinson, KC Projects Public Relations is an award-winning, full-service communications firm with a national presence and a simple objective: to tell clients' stories and move their businesses forward. Trusted by top companies and entrepreneurs, the all-female team has secured national press, earned prestigious awards, and delivered impactful results across the U.S., driving brand growth and success in Alabama and nationwide. Recognized as the '2023 Top Boutique PR Agency of the Year' in the U.S., KC Projects has cultivated deep-rooted relationships with local, regional, and national media to ensure clients' stories reach the right audiences. With over two decades of industry experience, Krista leads a team that has supported over 50 social media platforms, crafted hundreds of campaigns, written thousands of press releases, and generated billions in PR value.

For more information about KC Projects Public Relations, please visit kcprojectspr.com.

For more information contact,

Krista Conlin, [email protected]

SOURCE KC PROJECTS