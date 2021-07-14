KC Sports Network Changing the Game in Local Sports Coverage

With an initial focus exclusively on the Chiefs, the network offers daily newsletters and podcasts featuring a unique blend of perspectives from former players (Jeff Allen, Mike DeVito, and Nick Leckey) and the top local writers and analysts in the game. KCSN's goal of keeping Chiefs Kingdom entertained and informed with genuine, quality information and discussion has been received with open arms by local sports fans, with more than 20,000 followers gained across the network's platforms since their launch in May.

Holladay Distillery is one of the first 10 partners to come on board with this exciting new player in local sports media. The company's brand, 360 Vodka , is "The Official Vodka of the Kansas City Chiefs'' and has been a proud partner of the team over the last two seasons, making the partnership with KCSN a natural fit. In addition to hosting "KCSN Kickoff 2021," the distillery will also help launch the network's college programming as the title sponsor of multiple shows (TBA at a later date), which will focus on KU, Mizzou, and K-State, and feature former athletes from each school. Holladay Distillery will also serve as the title sponsor of the new "KCSN Weekly" wrap-up show, which will feature a brand new podcast studio - courtesy of KCSN's partner, Let it Fly Media . The Holladay partnership is also expected to include exclusive on-location events, tailgate parties, and various promotional giveaways.

"We couldn't be more excited to partner with Holladay Distillery as they help us launch KC Sports Network into the college space," said BJ Kissel, the creator of KC Sports Network and the Director of Athlete Content at Let it Fly Media. "While media landscapes and the connection fans have with their teams and athletes is constantly evolving at every level, we're looking forward to working hand-in-hand with a Holladay Distillery crew that shares many of the same values and commitments to their consumers and community as we do."

"KCSN Kickoff 2021" will take place at the Holladay Distillery in Weston, Missouri, on Saturday, July 31, 2021, from 5:00pm to 8:00pm local time. The event will allow fans to mingle with personalities from the network and celebrate the upcoming football season while enjoying Jack Stack Barbecue , lawn games and music, and the opportunity to visit various sites on the distillery grounds to learn more about the company's remarkable 165-year history and see Real Missouri Bourbon being made.

Tickets to the event are complimentary but making a reservation at the Holladay booking site is required. Space is limited and the event is expected to sell out, so fans are encouraged to reserve their spots early and to follow both @Holladay1856 and @KCSportsNetwork on their social channels for chances to win tickets to the event.

About Holladay Distillery

Founded in 1856 by "Stagecoach King" Ben Holladay in Weston, Missouri, Holladay Distillery is the premium spirits division of McCormick Distilling Company. Tours are once again available at the historic distillery, and the company anticipates a Spring 2022 release of a six-year-old, Bottled-in-Bond bourbon. The company's other premium brands include Five Farms Irish Cream, 360 Vodka, Tequila Rose, Broker's Gin, Whicked Pickle, and more. Learn more at holladaydistillery.com and follow @holladay1856.

SOURCE Holladay Distillery