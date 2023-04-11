KCA Wealth Management Celebrates National Financial Literacy Month with Launch of New Financial Education Courses

Central Pennsylvania's only 3-time award winning team for three years in a row* has been integral in helping local students complete nearly 1,000 hours of financial literacy education.

CAMP HILL, Pa., April 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As part of its annual Financial Literacy Month celebration, KCA Wealth Management (KCA), a holistic financial planning firm serving Central Pennsylvania with office locations in Camp Hill, Hershey and Carlisle, announces the launch of its financial education courses, Financial Strategies for Successful Retirement. Led by the firm's president and founder Brian Kennedy and vice president Vincent Catalano, the courses blend financial education with a holistic life planning approach to help attendees build wealth, align their money with their values, and achieve their retirement lifestyle goals.

To register for an upcoming course, visit: https://www.financialplanningcourses.com/Financial-Strategies.7.htm.

"This year, KCA celebrates 30 years serving Central Pennsylvania and I am proud to say that throughout those three decades, we have remained steadfast in our mission to provide meaningful financial education to area residents," said Brian Kennedy, founder, and principal of KCA. "We believe achieving true financial literacy is a lifelong commitment to learning. From young kids to retirees, our goal is to provide accurate, up-to-date information and straightforward advice so that Central Pennsylvania residents feel empowered to make sound financial decisions in today's ever-changing financial landscape."

Covering a wide range of topics, the Financial Strategies for Successful Retirement courses are designed to educate attendees on how to define, create and gain a clear picture of retirement by introducing concepts and strategies to help attendees make informed financial decisions. Attendees learn about important areas of retirement planning including investments, Social Security, Medicare, taxes, estate planning, insurance, IRAs, Roth IRAs, annuities, pensions, and employer sponsored plans.

Upcoming dates for the 3-part Financial Strategies for Successful Retirement course are as follows:

TOPIC: Retirement Income Planning

LOCATION: Good Hope Station

Session 1 Session 2 • Sept. 18 at 6:30 p.m. ET • Sept. 20 at 6:30 p.m. ET • Sept. 25 at 6:30 p.m. ET • Sept. 27 at 6:30 p.m. ET • Oct. 2 at 6:30 p.m. ET • Oct. 4 at 6:30 p.m. ET

TOPIC: Retirement Income Planning

LOCATION: HACC – Harrisburg Campus

Session 1 Session 2 • Sept. 19 at 6:30 p.m. ET • Sept. 21 at 6:30 p.m. ET • Sept. 26 at 6:30 p.m. ET • Sept. 28 at 6:30 p.m. ET • Oct. 3 at 6:30 p.m. ET • Oct. 5 at 6:30 p.m. ET

KCA celebrates National Financial Literacy Month each April to help raise public awareness of the importance of financial literacy and maintaining smart money management habits. Last year, KCA worked with EVERFI, a leading Impact-as-a-ServiceTM education innovator, to introduce the EVERFI curriculum to several local schools resulting in more than 234 area students completing 1,983 modules and 993 hours of financial education. The team at KCA also commends Corey Deibler, a partner at Keystone Tax Associates and Jordan Hill, former NFL player, Super Bowl champion who were both instrumental in helping KCA introduce the program to area schools.

Visit KCA's learning center to improve your financial literacy at www.KCAWealth.com/learning-center.

About KCA Wealth Management

KCA Wealth Management is a holistic wealth and life management services firm serving Central Pennsylvania with office locations in Camp Hill, Hershey, and Carlisle. Through their comprehensive range of services, the team helps working professionals and retirees increase their confidence in the future by collaborating with them to achieve their goals, resolve their life issues, and enjoy what they've worked hard to build. Partners Brian Kennedy (president) and Vincent Catalano (vice president) are passionate about supporting the local community through educational courses, charitable events, donations, and volunteering. For more information, visit KCAWealth.com.

Securities offered through Registered Representatives of Cambridge Investment Research, Inc., a broker-dealer, member FINRA/SIPC. Advisory services through Cambridge Investment Research Advisors, Inc., a Registered Investment Advisor. Cambridge and KCA Wealth Management are not affiliated.

*The Sentinel Best of Cumberland County 2022 award for Best Financial Advisor is based on a poll of The Sentinel readers, results released July 27, 2022. Businesses must be located in or provide service to Cumberland County to qualify. This award is not based on investment performance. The Harrisburg Magazine Simply the Best Reader's Choice Award for Best Financial Planner is based on a poll of the Magazine's readers, results released August 12, 2022. This award is not based on investment performance. The Central Penn Business Journal award for Best Wealth Management Firm, Insurance Firm, and Finance, Investments and Insurance category 2022 is based on a poll of the Journal's readers, results released, August 11, 2022. Three winners are selected for each category. This award is not based on investment performance.

