KCA Wealth Management Launches Virtual Educational Courses on Financial, Tax and Estate Planning Topics for the Public

CAMP HILL, Pa., July 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- KCA Wealth Management, a holistic financial planning firm serving Central Pennsylvania with office locations in Camp Hill, Hershey and Carlisle, announces the launch of its summer 2021 educational courses to help residents better manage their finances and live a more rewarding life. All courses will be hosted by the firm's president, Brian Kennedy, and vice president, Vincent Catalano, with guest presenters throughout the series of virtual events. All courses are one hour in length, virtual and are free and open to the public with advanced registration. Those age 50 and over are encouraged to attend, as learning materials and information shared will be most relevant for this age group. To view and learn more about the upcoming courses being offered, or to register, click here. There will be limited availability to keep the presentation interactive, allowing for individual questions and answers at the end of each session.

"We're in the business of helping people solve their problems, often times problems they didn't know they had – whether or not it's related to money," said Brian Kennedy, founder and principal of KCA Wealth Management. "With the mission of helping people live life to its fullest, and health is very much tied to this as one ages, we offer an array of educational courses designed to address common challenges people experience as they transition to and live life in retirement. Plus, these classes are our way of creating a community connection and supporting our neighbors. We want the community to know that KCA Wealth Management is here when they need us, and we have a network of trusted professionals throughout the local community that can provide service when needed, too."

Upcoming dates for each event are as follows:

Financial Educational Courses

The Bucket Plan – Retirement Income Planning

July 27 at 12 p.m., 6:30 p.m. ET

July 29 at 12 p.m., 6:30 p.m. ET

Oct. 19 at 12 p.m., 6:30 p.m. ET

Oct. 21 at 12 p.m., 6:30 p.m. ET

Dec. 7 at 12 p.m., 6:30 p.m. ET

Dec. 9 at 12 p.m., 6:30 p.m. ET

Principles of Preserving Wealth and Estate Planning Education

Aug. 24 at 12 p.m., 6:30 p.m. ET

Aug. 26 at 12 p.m., 6:30 p.m. ET

2021 Tax Planning with Steven Lubart, CPA with SEK CPAs and Advisors

Sept. 27 at 12:00 p.m.,6:30 p.m. ET

Sept. 29 at 12:00 p.m., 6:30 p.m. ET

Holistic Tax Planning with David Kennerly, CPA

Nov. 9 at 12 p.m., 6:30 p.m. ET

Nov. 11 at 12 p.m., 6:30 p.m. ET

Non-Financial Courses

Senior Helpers – Maintaining Independence in Retirement

Aug. 10 at 6:30 p.m. ET

Travel Simplicity with owner Jason Holland

Sept. 9 at 6:30 p.m.

Family Caregiver Support with Ellen Platt, MEd, CRC, CCM, owner of The Option Group

Oct. 7 at 6:30 p.m.

KCA Wealth Management's dedication to its clients, the community and philanthropy have earned the firm recognition several times by the local community. In 2020 KCA Wealth Management was named "Harrisburg Magazine's Readers' Choice" in both the "Business and Finance Services" and "Financial Planning Company or Investment Company" categories, was a "Top Winner" in "Central Penn Business Journal's Readers' Rankings" in both the "Finance/Investment and Insurance" and "Wealth Management Firm" categories, and a runner-up in "The Sentinel's Best of Cumberland County" for the "Best Financial Advisor" category. These accolades made KCA Wealth Management Central Pennsylvania's only three-time award-winning team in 2020.

ABOUT KCA Wealth Management

KCA Wealth Management is a holistic financial planning firm serving Central Pennsylvania with office locations in Camp Hill, Hershey and Carlisle. Through its comprehensive services, KCA helps pre-retirees and retirees develop, implement and monitor a financial plan that addresses their retirement, taxes, income, investment, insurance, estate and trust planning needs. After being named to Harrisburg Magazine's Readers' Choice awards, earning a Top Winner spot in Central Penn Business Journal's Readers' Rankings and being recognized as a runner-up in The Sentinel's Best of Cumberland County, the firm became Central Pennsylvania's only three-time award-winning team in 2020. Partners Brian Kennedy (president) and Vincent Catalano (vice president) are passionate about supporting the local community through educational courses, charitable events, donations and volunteering. For more information, visit KCAWealth.com.

Securities offered through Concourse Financial Group Securities, Inc. (CFGS), Member FINRA/SIPC. Advisory services offered through Concourse Financial Group Advisors, a DBA for CFGS, a Registered Investment Advisor. KCA Wealth Management DBA, is independent of CFGS.

