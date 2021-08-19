KCA Wealth Management Receives Three Community Awards for Second Year in a Row

CAMP HILL, Pa., Aug. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- KCA Wealth Management, a holistic financial planning firm serving Central Pennsylvania with office locations in Camp Hill, Hershey and Carlisle, announces that for the second year in a row, it has been recognized by three prestigious publications as a top financial planning firm, making it Central Pennsylvania's only three-time award-winning financial team in 2021. The firm was named a top winner in Central Penn Business Journal's 2021 Readers' Rankings in both the "Best Insurance Agency" and "Best Independent Insurance Agency" categories and a winner in the "Wealth Management Firm" category. It was also named Harrisburg Magazine's 2021 Readers' Choice in the "Financial Planning Company" category and named a top winner in The Sentinel's 2021 Best of Cumberland County for the "Best Financial Advisor" category.

"We are thrilled that the local community has continued to recognize KCA Wealth Management as one of the leading financial planning firms in the Central Pennsylvania area," said Brian Kennedy, founder and principal of KCA Wealth Management. "I want to thank all of the local residents who support us and our team members who strive to provide unparallel service to our clients daily. Receiving these awards two years in a row shows that we are fulfilling our mission to help members of our community achieve their long-term financial goals despite any challenges they or their families may face."

In 2020, KCA was named Harrisburg Magazine's Readers' Choice in both the "Financial Planning Company" and "Investment Company" categories, was a Top Winner in Central Penn Business Journal's 2020 Readers' Rankings in both the "Best Independent Insurance Agency" and "Best Wealth Management Firm" categories and a runner-up in The Sentinel's 2020 Best of Cumberland County for the "Best Financial Advisor" category.

Central Penn Business Journal is written for executives and business professionals in the Central Pennsylvania region. The Central Penn Business Journal's 2021 Readers' Rankings were determined by the votes of its readers and the community.

Harrisburg Magazine is tailored to residents of Central Pennsylvania, covering local news, business, social issues and lifestyle topics. The Harrisburg Magazine's 2021 Readers' Choice designations were determined by the votes of its readers and the community.

The Sentinel is the leading daily newspaper serving the Harrisburg – Carlisle metropolitan area. The Sentinel's 2021 Best of Cumberland County is also determined by the votes of its readers and the community.

ABOUT KCA Wealth Management

KCA Wealth Management is a holistic financial planning firm serving Central Pennsylvania with office locations in Camp Hill, Hershey and Carlisle. Through its comprehensive services, KCA helps pre-retirees and retirees develop, implement and monitor a financial plan that addresses their retirement, taxes, income, investment, insurance, estate and trust planning needs. In 2021, the firm was named to Harrisburg Magazine's Readers' Choice awards, earned two Top Winner spots in Central Penn Business Journal's Readers' Rankings and was recognized as a Top Winner in The Sentinel's Best of Cumberland County, making it Central Pennsylvania's only three-time award-winning team for two years in a row. Partners Brian Kennedy (president) and Vincent Catalano (vice president) are passionate about supporting the local community through educational courses, charitable events, donations and volunteering. For more information, visit KCAWealth.com.

