KCC announces the strategic hiring of Gena Sullivan and Shawn Launier

LOS ANGELES, March 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Kurtzman Carson Consultants LLC ("KCC"), a renowned legal services provider specializing in trustee and fiduciary services, corporate restructuring, and class action and mass tort administration, has announced its strategic hiring of Gena Sullivan and Shawn Launier to join the Trustee and Fiduciary Services (TFS) division.

Gena brings over 25 years of experience working with bankruptcy trustees and other professional fiduciaries to KCC. She is known for her commitment to first-class client service and ability to navigate complex issues to achieve the desired outcome. Partnering with clients on large-asset, high-profile cases, including sophisticated distributions, claims reconciliation, check production, and general case management, has allowed Gena to apply her analytical and oversight skills.

Shawn also has decades of expertise in the insolvency industry and has served as a trustee case administrator, business analyst, relationship manager, and bankruptcy software trainer. He brings excellence beyond administrative support and training by providing various tools that streamline his client's daily case administration.

Rebecca DeGroot, EVP of KCC TFS, said, "I am thrilled to welcome two exceptional veterans that come to KCC from bankruptcy software and banking providers. Gena and Shawn join us at a time of significant momentum for TFS and will be valuable additions to our team."

"At KCC, we continue to invest in our Trustee and Fiduciary Division," added Bryan Butvick, CEO. "We believe that the industry continues to evolve, and our clients' experience is what comes first. We are excited about the hiring of Gena and Shawn as key team members, and it reinforces our dedication to this space."

About KCC TFS

KCC's Trustee and Fiduciary Services division specializes in chapter 7 case administration, chapter 11 fund and disbursing agent services, state court and federal equity receiverships, and subchapter V and ABC solutions and software.

About KCC

KCC's team provides professional-level client service, industry expertise, and innovative technology solutions to support critical business processes and transactions, creating a higher standard for the legal industry.

For more information about KCC, please visit www.kccllc.com.

