KCC, Gilardi, and RicePoint rebrand as Verita

EL SEGUNDO, Calif., June 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Kurtzman Carson Consultants LLC (KCC), Gilardi & Co., and RicePoint Administration Inc. announced today their unification under the newly created Verita Global (Verita) brand.

The three premier legal service providers – specializing in corporate restructuring, class action and mass tort administration, and trustee and fiduciary services – are coming together under a single, cohesive brand that embodies their shared commitment to trust and transparency.

Following its sale to GCP Capital Partners in May of 2023, KCC began the process of selecting a new name that would suit the company's strategic vision and values. The name Verita, meaning truth, was selected to embody their role as a trusted advisor for partners across all service offerings.

"We look forward to continuing to provide unmatched expertise, industry-leading innovation, and a relentless commitment to service in every engagement, just as our clients have come to expect," said Bryan Butvick, Verita's CEO. "While many companies in our industry are in flux, we continue to invest and innovate. Now, in our new identity as Verita, we can't wait for what's ahead."

Although the brand and logo have changed, the people and operational processes will remain consistent.

The company invites its partners, peers and the industry at large to explore its new brand and visual identity at www.veritaglobal.com

About Verita Global

Verita offers a comprehensive range of legal, fiduciary, and administrative services to professionals around the world. Bringing together experts in Class Action, Corporate Restructuring, Trustee and Fiduciary Services, and Mass Tort, we strive to earn our partners' trust with exceptional service, unparalleled industry insights, and innovative technology that delivers results.

About GCP Capital Partners

GCP Capital Partners, LLC ("GCP") is a middle-market private equity investment firm with $1.8 billion in committed capital since its formation. GCP has completed over 70 transactions since its inception in 2000. GCP's principals have over 100 years of combined private equity experience and have substantial personal capital invested in the funds. GCP has made investments in a number of industries, including tech-enabled business services, payments, and select financials.

GCP has a partnership approach in working with management teams and takes pride in its reputation for integrity in dealing with business owners, shareholders, and employees.

