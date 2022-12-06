KCEPT, Inc. Releases KneeCapTM Therapeutic Compression Wrap: Ingenious Patent-Pending Device to Heal Joints

BOSTON, Dec. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kathi Fairbend, MS, RPT—one of the nation's leading physical therapists—has teamed up with a Johns Hopkins trained physician and invented a unique device that could bring dramatic relief to millions who suffer with knee pain, elbow pain, and heel pain. It's called a KneeCapTM Therapeutic Compression Wrap (www.thekneecap.com), and it looks like a baseball cap, but is made of stretchy Neoprene and contains a reusable cold pack. That means it is able to compress, cool and comfort knees, elbows or heels while allowing people to stay mobile.

KneeCap Therapeutic Wraps are infinitely adjustable and contain a cold pack. They offer cooling, compression and comfort while allowing people to remain "on the go," rather than sitting around while icing. And KneeCap Therapeutic Wraps were invented by one of America's leading physical therapists. They are available for order now at www.thekneecap.com. KneeCap Therapeutic Wraps combine an interior cold pack with adjustable compression to reduce pain and swelling in knees, elbows or heels. Their unique design includes Ver2Flex technology, meaning they can be worn with the brim pointed up toward the ceiling or down toward the floor, to target nerves, muscles and tendons above or below the painful joint. Different conditions often respond better to one orientation or the other. Invented by a physical therapist. Order at www.thekneecap.com.

"Over the years, I have had numerous patients of mine resort to tying or taping on a baseball cap and a baggie filled with ice in an attempt to decrease pain and inflammation in their knees, elbows, and heels. Nothing else seemed to really surround the affected joints. So, I thought, why not make a device that looks like a baseball cap, but is made of stretchy Neoprene, is adjustable with VelcroTM tabs, soft stretchy straps, and contains a reusable cold gel pack? My friend who trained as a doctor at Johns Hopkins said, 'Let's do it!' So, we did. And, now, after two years of development, it is finally available online at TheKneeCap.com." (www.thekneecap.com)

KneeCapTM Therapeutic Compression Wraps are patent-pending. Its brim is made of special material chosen to conform to a person's anatomy, while still being rigid enough to comfort the nerves, muscles, and tendons above or below the aching joint. KneeCapTM Therapeutic Wraps can be worn with the brim pointed up towards the ceiling or down towards the floor, depending on where targeted relief is needed.

"Different conditions will respond better to targeted compression either above or below the joint," Kathi Fairbend, MS, RPT said. "Osteoarthritis is a different condition than gout, bursitis, or Osgood-Schlatter Disease. The trouble has been that traditional knee sleeves and elbow sleeves don't allow people to decide which area—say the shin or the thigh—to target with extra and adjustable compression. And most devices that 'ice' joints limit mobility while using them. KneeCapTM Therapeutic Wraps allows people to walk or drive while wearing them. No more sitting around to 'ice.'"

Kathi Fairbend, MS, RPT sees KneeCapTM Therapeutic Wraps as one of the highlights of her decades at the forefront of physical therapy, treating many professional athletes, corporate CEOs, physicians, and thousands of others across the nation. "For many years, I have wished someone, somewhere would come up with a device that could surround painful, aching, inflamed joints and cool them, compress them, and comfort them all at once, while also compressing the areas either above or below them. That's why I decided I would invent it myself!"

KneeCapTM Therapeutic Compression Wraps are available online at www.thekneecap.com.

