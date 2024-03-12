KCF Technologies Unveils Piezo Sensing: A Revolutionary Machine Health Solution for Low and High-Speed Machines

STATE COLLEGE, Pa., March 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- KCF Technologies, a leader in machine health solutions, is proud to announce the launch of its latest innovation, Piezo Sensing, as part of its SMARTsensing suite of hardware products. This new offering revolutionizes machine health monitoring by providing unmatched precision and reliability across a vast spectrum of industrial applications.

Unparalleled Precision in Machine Health Monitoring

Piezo Sensing leverages state-of-the-art technology to deliver high-resolution data with exceptional fidelity, utilizing advanced high-frequency sampling to offer early detection of common fault types. This unprecedented level of detail allows for proactive maintenance decisions, drastically reducing downtime and maintenance costs, and significantly improving operational efficiency and safety compliance.

Adaptable Across a Range of Industries

The adaptability of Piezo Sensing is showcased in its wide array of industry use cases. It is designed to seamlessly integrate with critical equipment in various sectors, including General Industry, Paper, Automotive, Metals, Mining, Glass, and Energy, addressing the unique challenges each sector faces. From Paper Machines to turbines, and from electric arc furnaces to ball mill pinions, Piezo Sensing provides continuous, high-quality monitoring even in the most demanding environments.

Innovative Features for Maximum Performance

Enhanced Bearing Fault Detection with Enveloping: High-frequency data capture isolates and accentuates the minutest defects in machinery, ensuring early intervention. With Full Spectrum readings every hour, Piezo Sensing enables the detection of Stage 1 bearing faults. This early detection identifies faults with as much as 50% life remaining. This unprecedented level of predictive capability protects critical assets that demand high quality data and early detection of bearing faults.

High-frequency data capture isolates and accentuates the minutest defects in machinery, ensuring early intervention. With Full Spectrum readings every hour, Piezo Sensing enables the detection of Stage 1 bearing faults. This early detection identifies faults with as much as 50% life remaining. This unprecedented level of predictive capability protects critical assets that demand high quality data and early detection of bearing faults. Monitoring Flexibility: Piezo Sensing supports data from piezo-electric sensors regardless of brand or sensitivity, focusing on vibration and pressure to deliver precise insights.

Piezo Sensing supports data from piezo-electric sensors regardless of brand or sensitivity, focusing on vibration and pressure to deliver precise insights. Robust Data Transmission: Utilizing ethernet or cellular communication, it guarantees fast and secure data transfer.

A Testament to KCF Technologies' Commitment to Excellence

"With over 20 years of experience in machine health monitoring and a presence across the globe, KCF Technologies is thrilled to bring Piezo Sensing into the marketplace," said Jeremy Frank, CEO and Co-founder at KCF Technologies. "We are dedicated to empowering businesses with the ability to monitor their most critical equipment with precision and ease, ensuring their operations run smoothly and efficiently."

Piezo Sensing is now available as part of KCF Technologies' Comprehensive Machine Health Platform. For more information on how Piezo Sensing can transform your machine health monitoring capabilities, please visit kcftech.com.

About KCF Technologies:

KCF Technologies offers the industry's most comprehensive and scalable Machine Health Platform, backed by over two decades of experience. With a global presence spanning six continents and serving more than 600 unique locations, KCF Technologies has saved over 75,000 hours of downtime across 145,000 assets worldwide. Their solution combines real-time analytics, machine learning, and SMARTdiagnostics software to empower businesses to take the right actions at the right time, ensuring optimal machine performance.

SOURCE KCF Technologies, Inc.