KCI Acquires Navarro & Wright's Pennsylvania CMCI Practice

SPARKS, Md., Sept. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- KCI Technologies Inc., a multi-disciplined engineering firm with offices located throughout the nation, is pleased to announce the acquisition of the construction management and inspection (CMCI) portion of Navarro & Wright's Pennsylvania region. The team will leverage their technical expertise and knowledge to support a wide range of infrastructure projects, ensuring high-quality construction oversight and delivering innovative solutions to meet the growing needs of the region.

Earlier this week, Paul Navarro of Navarro & Wright and Chris Griffith of KCI came together to finalize the acquisition, marking a significant milestone for both companies.

Navarro & Wright was originally established in 1996 by Paul Navarro and Chuck Wright. The company initially focused on providing civil engineering and environmental consulting services, rapidly earning industry recognition for excellence in infrastructure and regulatory compliance. Over time, Navarro & Wright expanded to include sectors such as transportation, land development, and energy, reflecting the needs of their diverse client base.

"Through strategic growth and a commitment to innovative solutions, Navarro & Wright has firmly established itself in the engineering industry, gaining recognition for its forward-thinking approach to challenges and dedication to serving transportation clients," said Barry Schoch, PE, Transportation Design North Service Line Leader. "These principles align seamlessly with KCI's core values, creating a mutually beneficial partnership. I am excited to welcome the Navarro & Wright team to KCI and look forward to collaboratively expanding our services across the Pennsylvania region."

Michael J. Phillips and Lauren Antenucci, PE, will lead the transition of their team of construction managers and inspectors to KCI. After 30 years at the Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission overseeing major projects such as the I-95/I-276 Connector, Phillips became head of Navarro & Wright's Construction Services in 2018. He expanded services in public, private, and industrial sectors, focusing on CMCI, QA/QC, materials testing, and facility inspections. Phillips earned a bachelor's degree in structural design and construction engineering technology from Pennsylvania State University. Antenucci, with both a bachelor's and master's in civil engineering from Villanova, joined N&W in 2020 as assistant director of construction services after 19 years at Urban Engineers. She has been key in expanding CMCI services for major clients like the Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission and Pennsylvania Department of Transportation, while also promoting QA/QC and testing services. Antenucci is a professional engineer registered in five states.

"We are thrilled about the opportunity to drive the success of construction management and inspection services in Pennsylvania," said Phillips. "We believe the strongest partnerships aren't built on shared goals alone, but on a foundation of equality, resilience, and passion. This is just the beginning—progress comes from teamwork, and lasting success is achieved through ongoing collaboration."

The Pennsylvania CMCI personnel will be joining the firm's Construction Management North group, led by Regional Practice Leader Peter Bourne and will immediately begin operating as KCI within the company's existing Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania, office.

With sales in excess of $467 million in 2023, KCI Technologies Inc. is ranked among the top 100 engineering firms in the country by Engineering News-Record. Roughly 2,000 employee-owners support clients from more than 60 offices throughout the U.S.

