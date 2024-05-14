SPARKS, Md., May 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- KCI Technologies Inc., a multi-disciplined engineering and consulting firm with offices throughout the United States, is pleased to launch RoboFlat™, a high-performance, cloud-based product for concrete floor flatness and levelness testing. Designed to address floor challenges in a variety of robotic-equipped facilities, this product streamlines testing operations, processing large volumes of data and delivering rapid results. With RoboFlat, contractors and building owners can be assured that their floors meet the required flatness specifications.

KCI Unveils RoboFlat for Optimized Concrete Floor Flatness and Levelness Testing Post this RoboFlat, KCI Technologies, Inc.’s new, powerful cloud solution for concrete floor flatness testing. RoboFlat is designed to streamline the testing process, quickly delivering advanced precision results with automated ease.

With this innovative software, users can upload point cloud data generated from laser scanners, enabling further analysis and evaluation and automating time-consuming, multi-step processes. RoboFlat supports a range of floor standards that can be tailored to meet specifications.

RoboFlat helps remediation teams quickly identify the exact location of any flatness issues on the floor slab, generating heat and contour maps with cut and fill values and detailed output that can be overlaid onto the floor design. The product also includes a report generation feature, allowing users to customize reports to share with stakeholders.

"As the need for automation in warehouses and other facilities increases, it's critical that floor flatness and levelness analysis is conducted quickly and accurately without delaying projects and operations," said Jeanne Ruthloff, KCI's Technology & Innovation Sector President. "We leveraged our depth of experience and success within the LiDAR and surveying industry to develop RoboFlat, a scalable solution for powerful and efficient floor flatness, levelness, and curvature analysis."

RoboFlat's user-friendly design features a setup wizard that guides users through initiating their floor flatness and levelness test and data management capabilities to upload datasets and store results. To get started with a fully functional free trial of the RoboFlat solution, visit gobryx.com.

About KCI

KCI Technologies Inc. is ranked among the top 100 engineering firms in the country by Engineering News-Record. More than 2,000 employee-owners support clients from offices throughout the U.S. KCI offers environmental, transportation, telecommunications, technology, construction, facilities and land development services to government, institutional and private-sector clients. For more information, visit www.kci.com.

