KCIC Announces Publication of 2023 Asbestos Litigation Year in Review Report

WASHINGTON, April 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- KCIC, a consultancy based in Washington, D.C., today announced the release of its annual Asbestos Litigation Year in Review report, which provides an in-depth analysis of asbestos-related personal injury litigation through year-end 2023.

The analysis gives a detailed look at asbestos litigation in 2023 and trends in recent years, providing insights into how these trends are changing over time. This year's report includes 10 years of data to provide key insights into how the litigation is changing over time. The report analyzes statistics based on disease, jurisdiction, and plaintiff firm while also diving into plaintiff profiles such as gender, age, and alleged exposure types (direct vs. indirect, occupational vs. non-occupational, talc).

Megan Burns, Managing Director at KCIC, said, "KCIC's annual reports are always a great tool to analyze how the litigation is trending in recent years. This year, we are excited to have a full decade's worth of data to compare. With 10-years of filing data, many trends in the litigation become apparent that are less obvious when only looking at a few years of data. We hope that these insights will help influence the decisions of defendants and their representatives in this litigation."

To download the 2023 Asbestos Litigation: Year in Review report, and for more information about KCIC, please visit www.kcic.com/asbestos . For inquiries about the report, please contact Megan Burns at [email protected].

