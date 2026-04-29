KCIC Releases 2025 Asbestos Litigation Report Highlighting Key Shifts in Filings and Exposure Trends

WASHINGTON, April 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- KCIC, a Washington, D.C.-based consultancy, has released its 2025 Asbestos Litigation Year in Review report, offering new data and analysis on asbestos-related personal injury filings and how the landscape is evolving. In the absence of a national registry for this litigation, KCIC's annual report provides one of the most comprehensive views of the litigation landscape available.

The report highlights year-over-year changes in filings by disease, jurisdiction, and plaintiff firm, along with emerging trends in defendant naming and case composition. It also provides updated insights into plaintiff demographics and alleged exposures, including occupational versus non-occupational claims and primary, secondary, and mixed exposure patterns.

This year's edition includes expanded analysis of talc-related litigation, an area of growing interest for courts and litigants alike.

"Asbestos litigation continues to shift, particularly in how exposures are alleged and cases are filed," said Megan Burns, Managing Director at KCIC. "This report gives stakeholders a clear, data-driven view of those changes and what they may signal going forward."

The full report is available at www.kcic.com/asbestos. For more information or to speak with a KCIC expert, contact Megan Burns at [email protected].

SOURCE KCIC