KCIC RELEASES ANNUAL ASBESTOS LITIGATION TRENDS REPORT

WASHINGTON, April 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- KCIC, a consultancy based in Washington, D.C., today announced the release of its annual Asbestos Litigation Year in Review report, which provides an in-depth analysis of asbestos-related personal injury through year-end 2021.

The analysis gives a detailed look at asbestos litigation in 2021 and trends in recent years, providing insights into how these trends are changing over time. The report analyzes statistics based on disease, jurisdiction, and plaintiff firm while also diving into alternative exposure types and other plaintiff attributes such as gender, resident state, and age. This year's report includes new analyses on allegations of talc exposure within traditional asbestos lawsuits, as well as at what industries and time frames plaintiffs are alleging exposure occurred. It also looks at trends for living versus deceased plaintiffs and how that has changed over time.