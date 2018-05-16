KCM Special Steel Co., Ltd Does Its Part to Stimulate China's Economic Growth by Manufacturing a Range of Stainless Steel Piping and Fittings

WENZHOU, China, May 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- KCM Special Steel Co., Ltd is one of the leading steel piping manufacturers and suppliers in China. Stainless steel piping and fittings are an important part of China's export economy and plays an important role in stimulating China's economic growth. KCM Special Steel Co. is a part of this overall ecosystem, exporting their products all over the world.

Duplex 2205 stainless steel pipe with excellent mechanical properties and corrosion resistance, and good weldability, the vast majority of the 2205 duplex stainless steel seamless tube (there is also a part of UNS S31803 duplex 2205 stainless steel pipes). Due to the corrosive strength of the natural gas medium, the high-pressure duplex 2205 stainless steel pipe line materials.

According to a recent CNN article, China is leaps and bounds ahead of other countries in its steel production. China accounts for 49 percent of the 1.7 billion metric tonnes of steel produced globally last year, according to the article, which cited industry group Worldsteel. The U.S., by comparison, is just five percent of the steel production but the world's leading importer.

China not only ranks at the top for production but it's at the top for consumption as well. Globally, more than 50 percent of steel produced is used in buildings and infrastructure, which includes beams and pipelines. Mechanical equipment is nearly 16 percent followed by cars, shipping and rail transport.

"Clients from many industries all over the globe turn to us for high-quality steel piping, tubes and fittings," says Bob Lee, Sales Manager of KCM Special Steel. "We are able to meet a range of needs from small to large orders. KCM has products available to help our clients accomplish their goals. KCM Special Steel delivers quality, performance and efficiency."

Customers are able to access a broad range of pipes including the 304 stainless steel pipe, 316l stainless steel pipe, 321 stainless steel pipe, and duplex 2205 pipe, among many others. One of the types of piping available is the KCM Special Steel Co's Super Duplex 2507 stainless steel pipe. This stainless-steel pipe has high levels of chromium and molybdenum and combines the most beneficial properties of ferritic and austenitic steels.

These properties allow for the resistance of pitting, crevice, and uniform corrosion. In addition, its biphasic microstructure ensures that the steel has a high resistance to stress corrosion and cracking. This type of piping is perfect for the oil and gas industry, offshore stone breaking oil platforms, fire protection systems, water systems, and water stabilization systems.

About KCM Special Steel Co., Ltd

KCM Special Steel Co is a manufacturer and supplier of stainless steel pipe and fittings. The company is committed to providing global customers first-class products and services. KCM Special Steel Co company is located in Wenzhou City, China. For more information, visit DuplexStainlessSteelPipes.com.

