KCOFFEE Celebrates the Opening of its 200th Store in China

SHANGHAI, July 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: YUMC and HKEX: 9987, "Yum China" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that KCOFFEE has opened its 200th store in China[1], following two new store openings yesterday in Hangzhou East Railway Station and Hangzhou International Airport.

KCOFFEE Store in Hangzhou East Railway Station KCOFFEE Store in Hangzhou International Airport

KCOFFEE's side-by-side store model, which consists of distinct KCOFFEE storefronts and dining areas with a warm, inviting café ambience adjacent to KFC restaurants, has been expanding rapidly since the beginning of 2024, averaging approximately one new store opening per day. The model features shared kitchen facilities with KFC stores, which helps to reduce investment and operating costs while providing excellent value to customers. By utilizing KFC equipment, KCOFFEE can also offer unique products like coffee floats and sparkling coffee without requiring additional investment in equipment.

To celebrate the opening of its 200th store and the 20th anniversary of KFC's flagship egg tart, KCOFFEE introduced its latest coffee creation, "Egg Tart Dirty Coffee". The new drink combines rich, egg tart-flavored dirty coffee with a delicately crispy edible egg tart pastry cup.

KCOFFEE side-by-side stores are currently located in over 120 cities across 31 provincial level regions in China. Locations include popular tourist destinations such as Shigatse in Tibet, which opened in April at an altitude of approximately 3,800 meters, just 150 miles from the peak of Mount Everest. As KCOFFEE continues to expand across China, it is committed to continuing to provide consumers with an exceptional coffee experience, while building KCOFFEE into an iconic coffee brand in China.

[1] KCOFFEE side-by-side stores referenced in this article are considered part of existing KFC stores and are not counted separately in Yum China's total store count.

Forward-Looking Statements

About Yum China Holdings, Inc.

Yum China is the largest restaurant company in China with a mission to make every life taste beautiful. The Company has over 400,000 employees and operates over 15,000 restaurants under six brands across more than 2,000 cities in China. KFC and Pizza Hut are the leading brands in the quick-service and casual dining restaurant spaces in China, respectively. In addition, Yum China has also partnered with Lavazza to develop the Lavazza coffee concept in China. Little Sheep and Huang Ji Huang specialize in Chinese cuisine. Taco Bell offers innovative Mexican-inspired food. Yum China has a world-class, digitalized supply chain which includes an extensive network of logistics centers nationwide and an in-house supply chain management system. Its strong digital capabilities and loyalty program enable the Company to reach customers faster and serve them better. Yum China is a Fortune 500 company with the vision to be the world's most innovative pioneer in the restaurant industry. For more information, please visit http://ir.yumchina.com

