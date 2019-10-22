KCSA Celebrates 50 Years of Serving Nation's Top Entrepreneurs and High-Growth Companies

NEW YORK, Oct. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- KCSA Strategic Communications , an integrated strategic communications firm specializing in public relations, investor relations and social media, has entered rarefied air, reaching its half-century milestone.

KCSA is one of the only independently owned communications consultancies that specializes in PR, IR and social media, and brings these offerings to bear through integrated, business-to-business campaigns. With vertical expertise in financial services, healthcare, tech (fintech and adtech) and cannabis, KCSA works with its clients – which range from high-growth startups to mid-cap publicly traded companies – to communicate to their most important stakeholders, build their brands and support their sales efforts.

The last 12 months leading up to the 50th anniversary in October 2019 have been transformational for the firm, as KCSA completed a brand refresh, updating its acronym to "Knowledge. Creativity. Strategy. Advocacy." KCSA also experienced exceptional growth with an increase in revenue of 35 percent and more than 25 new executive hires in 2019.

"Few firms in our industry can say that their 50th year in business has been their strongest. The entire KCSA team is responsible for our exceptional performance and this significant accomplishment," said Todd Fromer, President & Managing Partner of KCSA. "The team we have built is second to none, offering diverse backgrounds and skillsets, as well as a high level of enthusiasm and a commitment to excellence. The partners of the firm—Jeffrey Goldberger, Lewis Goldberg and I—believe that KCSA's rebrand, coupled with our commitment to incentivizing and rewarding talent, positions us for continued growth well into the next 50 years."

