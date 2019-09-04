KCSA Deepens Strategic Communications Team with Addition of Anthony Feldman as Senior Vice President

NEW YORK, Sept. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- KCSA Strategic Communications , an integrated strategic communications firm specializing in public relations, media relations, social media and investor relations, announced the addition of Anthony Feldman as Senior Vice President in its Public Relations practice.

As SVP of Public Relations, Mr. Feldman will help clients develop strong brands and reputations in increasingly complex market environments by effectively communicating with internal and external stakeholders.

Anthony Feldman joins KCSA Strategic Communications from Weber Shandwick, where he served as Vice President in the Firm's Financial Communications and Corporate Issues practice. He has more than 12 years of experience creating comprehensive communications and investor relations strategies for both public and private clients. Anthony has also led complex special situations work including litigation, M&A, IPOs, crisis, fundraising, and shareholder activism.

"Anthony brings a strong blend of corporate, investor and special situations experience uncommon in the communications industry," said Todd Fromer, Managing Partner at KCSA. "He has a substantial track record of developing holistic communications strategies for clients in a variety of special situations and at different stages of growth. We are honored to have him join our growing bench of talent; he will be a key asset to our clients as we provide them with best-in-class strategic communications counsel."

About KCSA Strategic Communications

KCSA is a fully integrated communications agency specializing in public relations, shareholder communications and social media, with expertise in cannabis, financial and professional services, technology, healthcare, digital media and energy. Since 1969, the firm has demonstrated strategic thinking and program execution that drives results for its clients in the ever-changing communications and digital landscape. The firm's clients are its best references. For more information, please visit www.kcsa.com.

SOURCE KCSA Strategic Communications

Related Links

http://www.kcsa.com

