KCSA Ranked Top M&A PR Advisory Firm by The Deal

NEW YORK, Jan. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- KCSA Strategic Communications, an integrated strategic communications firm specializing in public relations, investor relations and social media, was named among a select group of powerful PR firms recognized in The Deal's fourth quarter Power Rankings, a series of league tables which rank the firms that power the deal economy. Specifically, KCSA was ranked 11th on the PR Firms Power Rankings for mergers and acquisitions.

"Throughout our 50 years in the communications business, we've provided strategic investor relations and financial communications counsel on M&A and fundraising transactions across nearly every industry. We are honored to be recognized for our work with a growing roster of clients, from startups to multinational public corporations," said Todd Fromer, Principal and Managing Partner at KCSA Strategic Communications. "2019 was a milestone year for KCSA, as the Firm experienced record client growth as well as added more than two dozen new professionals to our team. We look forward to carrying this momentum into 2020."

The Deal's rankings are released on a quarterly basis and updated cumulatively throughout the year by data experts who compile and analyze the details of M&A, Private Equity, Bankruptcy, Out-of-Court Restructuring, PIPEs and Life Settlement transactions on an ongoing basis.

