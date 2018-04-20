KCSA Strategic Communications Acquires Salar Media Group

Since its inception, SMG has positioned itself as one of the cannabis industry's leading public relations firms, representing brands that include cannabis tracking software company BioTrackTHC, Humboldt's Finest and JuJu Royal, the ultra-premium cannabis brand launched by Julian Marley, son of late Reggae star Bob Marley.

"Along with the three core industry focus areas of KCSA – Technology, Healthcare and Financial Services – we are committed to expanding our considerable communications expertise across the entire supply chain in the cannabis industry," said Todd Fromer, Managing Partner of KCSA Strategic Communications. "We are excited to welcome Cynthia and to integrating her experience and expertise in cannabis into our already robust offering."

"Over the past couple of years I have watched KCSA establish a position of leadership in providing expert communications counsel to the cannabis industry. The opportunity to join KCSA was too good to pass up, and I look forward to working closely with the entire KCSA team," said Ms. Salarizadeh. "KCSA's vast infrastructure, combined with SMG's knowledge of the cannabis industry, will uniquely position us to offer unparalleled service and support to our clients from around the globe."

About KCSA Strategic Communications

KCSA is a fully-integrated communications agency specializing in public relations, investor relations, social media and marketing with expertise in financial and professional services, technology, healthcare, media, energy, cannabis and public services companies. Since 1969, the firm has demonstrated strategic thinking and program execution that drives results for its clients in the ever-changing communications and digital landscape. The firm's clients are its best references. For more information on the KCSA Cannabis Practice or "The Green Rush," KCSA's 30-minute podcast covering the business of cannabis, please visit our website www.kcsa-cannabis.com. You can also follow KCSA Cannabis across social channels by following @kcsa_cannabis.

