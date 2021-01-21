KCSA Strategic Communications Announces Agenda for the KCSA Psychedelics Investor Conference on January 26-27, 2021
Featuring updated list of presenting companies
Jan 21, 2021, 11:36 ET
NEW YORK, Jan. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- KCSA Strategic Communications, an integrated strategic communications firm specializing in public relations, investor relations and social media, today announced the agenda for its inaugural virtual Psychedelics Investor Conference to be held on Tuesday, January 26, 2021 and Wednesday, January 27, 2021 from 9:00am – 12:30pm ET.
Tuesday, January 26, 2021
|
Time
|
Topic
|
Speaker
|
9:00am
|
Opening Remarks
|
KCSA Strategic Communications
|
9:15am
|
Keynote
|
Rick Doblin, Ph.D., MAPS
Amy Emerson, MAPS PBC
|
9:45am
|
Mindset Pharma Inc.
|
James Lanthier, CEO
|
10:10am
|
Field Trip Health Ltd.
|
Ronan Levy, Executive Chairman
|
10:35am
|
Psyched Wellness Ltd.
|
Jeff Stevens, CEO
|
11:00am
|
Cybin Inc.
|
Doug Drysdale, CEO
|
11:25am
|
Wesana Health
|
Daniel Carcillo, CEO
|
11:50am
|
MagicMed Industries Inc.
|
Joseph Tucker, MD, CEO
Wednesday, January 27, 2021
|
Time
|
Topic
|
Speaker
|
9:00am
|
Opening Remarks
|
KCSA Strategic Communications
|
9:05am
|
Awakn Life Sciences
|
Anthony Tennyson, CEO
|
9:30am
|
Gilgamesh Pharmaceuticals
|
Jonathan Sporn, MD, CEO
|
9:55am
|
Novamind Inc.
|
Yaron Conforti, CEO
|
10:20am
|
Mydecine Innovations Group
|
Josh Bartch, Director, President & CEO
|
10:45am
|
Capital Markets Discussion
|
Lindsay Hoover, JLS Fund
Derek Ham, Canaccord Genuity
|
11:30am
|
Entheon Biomedical Corp.
|
Timothy Ko, CEO
|
11:55am
|
PsyBio Therapeutics Inc.
|
Evan Levine, CEO
Webcast Information
To attend the live video webcast, please register or email KCSA Strategic Communications at [email protected].
