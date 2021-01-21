KCSA Strategic Communications Announces Agenda for the KCSA Psychedelics Investor Conference on January 26-27, 2021

NEW YORK, Jan. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- KCSA Strategic Communications, an integrated strategic communications firm specializing in public relations, investor relations and social media, today announced the agenda for its inaugural virtual Psychedelics Investor Conference to be held on Tuesday, January 26, 2021 and Wednesday, January 27, 2021 from 9:00am – 12:30pm ET.

Tuesday, January 26, 2021

Time Topic Speaker 9:00am Opening Remarks KCSA Strategic Communications 9:15am Keynote Rick Doblin, Ph.D., MAPS Amy Emerson, MAPS PBC 9:45am Mindset Pharma Inc. James Lanthier, CEO 10:10am Field Trip Health Ltd. Ronan Levy, Executive Chairman 10:35am Psyched Wellness Ltd. Jeff Stevens, CEO 11:00am Cybin Inc. Doug Drysdale, CEO 11:25am Wesana Health Daniel Carcillo, CEO 11:50am MagicMed Industries Inc. Joseph Tucker, MD, CEO

Wednesday, January 27, 2021

Time Topic Speaker 9:00am Opening Remarks KCSA Strategic Communications 9:05am Awakn Life Sciences Anthony Tennyson, CEO 9:30am Gilgamesh Pharmaceuticals Jonathan Sporn, MD, CEO 9:55am Novamind Inc. Yaron Conforti, CEO 10:20am Mydecine Innovations Group Josh Bartch, Director, President & CEO 10:45am Capital Markets Discussion Lindsay Hoover, JLS Fund Derek Ham, Canaccord Genuity 11:30am Entheon Biomedical Corp. Timothy Ko, CEO 11:55am PsyBio Therapeutics Inc. Evan Levine, CEO

Webcast Information

