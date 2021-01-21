KCSA Strategic Communications Announces Agenda for the KCSA Psychedelics Investor Conference on January 26-27, 2021

Featuring updated list of presenting companies

NEW YORK, Jan. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- KCSA Strategic Communications, an integrated strategic communications firm specializing in public relations, investor relations and social media, today announced the agenda for its inaugural virtual Psychedelics Investor Conference to be held on Tuesday, January 26, 2021 and Wednesday, January 27, 2021 from 9:00am12:30pm ET.

Tuesday, January 26, 2021

Time

Topic

Speaker

9:00am

Opening Remarks

KCSA Strategic Communications

9:15am

Keynote

Rick Doblin, Ph.D., MAPS

Amy Emerson, MAPS PBC

9:45am

Mindset Pharma Inc.

James Lanthier, CEO

10:10am

Field Trip Health Ltd.

Ronan Levy, Executive Chairman

10:35am

Psyched Wellness Ltd.

Jeff Stevens, CEO

11:00am

Cybin Inc.

Doug Drysdale, CEO

11:25am

Wesana Health

Daniel Carcillo, CEO

11:50am

MagicMed Industries Inc.

Joseph Tucker, MD, CEO

Wednesday, January 27, 2021

Time

Topic

Speaker

9:00am

Opening Remarks

KCSA Strategic Communications

9:05am

Awakn Life Sciences

Anthony Tennyson, CEO

9:30am

Gilgamesh Pharmaceuticals

Jonathan Sporn, MD, CEO

9:55am

Novamind Inc.

Yaron Conforti, CEO

10:20am

Mydecine Innovations Group

Josh Bartch, Director, President & CEO

10:45am

Capital Markets Discussion

Lindsay Hoover, JLS Fund

Derek Ham, Canaccord Genuity

11:30am

Entheon Biomedical Corp.

Timothy Ko, CEO

11:55am

PsyBio Therapeutics Inc.

Evan Levine, CEO

Webcast Information
To attend the live video webcast, please register or email KCSA Strategic Communications at [email protected].

About KCSA Strategic Communications
KCSA is a fully integrated communications agency specializing in public relations, shareholder communications and social media, with expertise in financial and professional services, technology, healthcare, digital media, cannabis and energy. Since 1969, the Firm has demonstrated strategic thinking and program execution that drives results for its clients in the ever-changing communications and digital landscape. The Firm's clients are its best references.

For more information, please visit www.kcsa.com.

