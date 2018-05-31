KCSA Strategic Communications Announces June 7th Cannabis Virtual Investor Conference

Pre-registration is suggested to save time. There is no fee for participants to log in, attend live presentations or ask questions.

The event will feature live webcast presentations by senior executives from a range of leading publicly-traded companies operating in various stages of the cannabis industry – including cultivation, commercial activity and provision of support services to the sector. They will discuss their businesses and investment stories and answer questions from investors. Investors will be able to interact directly with the presenters and other participants, as well as watch pre-recorded materials, download annual reports, investor kits, surveys and other information from a virtual "exhibit hall."

The order of presenting companies is as follows:

Company Presentation Time Khiron Life Sciences Corp. (TSXV: KHRN) 10:00am – 10:30am ET Medicine Man Technologies, Inc. (OTCQB: MDCL) 10:30am – 11:00am ET Kush Bottles Inc. (OTCQB: KSHB) 11:00am – 11:30am ET iAnthus Capital Holdings (OTCQB: ITHUF | CSE: IAN) 11:30am – 12:00pm ET Aurora Cannabis Inc. (OTCQB: ACBFF | TSX: ACB) 12:00pm – 12:30pm ET Golden Leaf Holdings (OTCQB: GLDFF | CSE: GLH) 12:30pm – 1:00pm ET Terra Tech Corp. (OTCQX: TRTC) 1:00pm – 1:30pm ET

"The legal cannabis industry is one of the most dynamic and fast growing markets of the past decade. As it continues to evolve we are witnessing several shifts in the market, including increased consolidation in certain territories, adult-use legalization across more and more U.S. states and the anticipated introduction of adult-use sales in Canada later this year. Our presenting companies, which collectively touch every stage of the cannabis supply chain from seed to sale, and have operations across the U.S., Canada, Europe and South America, will discuss these trends, and shed light on their individual strategies to build successful, sustainable cannabis businesses," said Phil Carlson, Managing Director, KCSA Strategic Communications.

The Cannabis Virtual Investor Conference is made possible by a partnership between KCSA Strategic Communications and VirtualInvestorConferences.com. Cannabis companies interested in presenting are encouraged to contact Phil Carlson pcarlson@kcsa.com 212-896-1233 to reserve a presentation time.

About KCSA Strategic Communications

KCSA is a fully integrated communications agency specializing in public relations, shareholder communications and social media, with expertise in cannabis, financial and professional services, technology, healthcare, digital media and energy. Since 1969, the firm has demonstrated strategic thinking and program execution that drives results for its clients in the ever-changing communications and digital landscape. The firm's clients are its best references. For more information, please visit www.kcsa.com or https://www.kcsa-cannabis.com/

