KCSA Strategic Communications Expands Media Team with the Addition of Former CNBC Senior Producer Kristin Cwalinski

NEW YORK, June 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- KCSA Strategic Communications ("KCSA"), a leading New York City-based integrated communications firm, announced the hiring of Kristin Cwalinski as a Vice President on the Company's Public Relations team. Ms. Cwalinski most recently was a Senior Producer on CNBC's "Power Lunch."

In her new position with KCSA, Ms. Cwalinski will serve as a senior media relations strategist and counselor. She will utilize her expertise across the entire media landscape to assist in securing opportunities for the firm's clients.

"KCSA is focused on bringing in and growing the best talent in the communications industry, which is why we leapt at the opportunity to bring in Kristin. Her experience as a senior producer at CNBC, her time at Fox Business, ABC and other outlets will provide our clients access to a seasoned journalist who knows how to shape impactful narratives," said Lewis Goldberg, Managing Partner and Principal at KCSA. "At our core, KCSA is focused on telling our clients' stories, whether it be through the media, directly to investors, or on social platforms to achieve a business objective. Kristin's unique set of skills and sensibilities will significantly augment our ability to be effective, strategic communicators."

Over her nearly 15-year career, Ms. Cwalinski has worked in broadcast journalism in many facets and was core to bringing to the fore many different emerging industries including cannabis, cryptocurrencies and, most recently, psychedelics. She booked and produced segments that have moved markets and helped defined the brands for mega-cap and micro-cap companies alike.

"KCSA has established itself as one of the best strategic communications firms in the country, and I've worked with their team for years. Some of the most exciting segments that I've produced have been with KCSA clients. Now that I'm on 'this side of the phone' I look forward to helping craft stories that will have an impact on valuation, public policy, industries and brands," said Ms. Cwalinski. "The KCSA team has been quietly recruiting me for more than two years and there was no other place I wanted to go when I decided to leave CNBC. The future of media and stories will be crafted by agencies such as KCSA and I want to be in the thick of that evolution."

KCSA has experienced unprecedented growth over the past year, with personnel up 150% year over year and business up 175% year over year. The Company continues to grow and is looking for talent. If you are interested in joining the team, please visit https://www.kcsa.com/careers.

KCSA is a fully integrated communications agency specializing in public relations, investor relations and social media, with expertise in financial and professional services, technology, healthcare, digital media and cannabis. Since 1969, the firm has demonstrated strategic thinking and program execution that drives results for its clients in the ever-changing communications and digital landscape. The firm's clients are its best references. For more information, please visit www.kcsa.com.

