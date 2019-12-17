KCSA Strategic Communications Named A 2019 Top Cannabis Employer

NEW YORK, Dec. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- KCSA Strategic Communications, an integrated strategic communications firm specializing in public relations, investor relations and social media, is among a select group of companies operating in the legal cannabis industry where employee benefits, perks, and incentives meet or exceed standards set by large mainstream American employers, according to mg Magazine's 2019 list of Top 50 Cannabis Employers.

"Over our 50 years in business, KCSA has made it a priority to create an environment that benefits our employees and makes them proud and excited to come to work every day. As a result, KCSA is able to recruit and cultivate creative thinkers, as well as develop leaders that work together within a collegial and inclusive culture," said Lewis Goldberg, Principal and Managing Partner at KCSA Strategic Communications and host of The Green Rush podcast. "mg's recognition reinforces that we are providing our team members with the right benefits, office perks and work-life balance, to thrive in an increasingly competitive workplace."

In addition to stellar health and retirement benefits, KCSA offers other employee-friendly perks such as birthdays off, paid days off to perform community service and team outings like cocktail hours, movie nights in the park, boat cruises, and baseball games. This year, the firm kicked off its social responsibility efforts with a company-wide day of service at a New York City food kitchen, God's Love We Deliver. Other perks include a flexible work-from-home policy, discounted gym memberships and a metro transit commuter benefit program.

The magazine's staff and advisors annually evaluate hundreds of nominations from all sectors of the industry, researching public and private resources and confidential employee statements to narrow the list to those that best demonstrate exceptional commitment to corporate social responsibility, workplace culture, and employee satisfaction. Among the perks and benefits offered by this year's honorees are comprehensive insurance plans; health-and-wellness programs; flexible working hours; generous paid time off, including for volunteer work and parental leave; profit sharing; team-building activities; and commitment to social and environmental causes. Honorees range from single-office operations employing as few as twenty workers to multinational corporations employing hundreds.

"This year's honorees set a high bar not only for cannabis, but for other industries, as well," said Darren Roberts, Chief Executive Officer for mg's parent company, CANN Media Group. "Each company on the list realizes valued employees and communities make a significant contribution to their success."

Read more about the honorees, the selection process, and the state of the industry here: https://mgretailer.com/business/top-50-cannabis-employers-of-2019.

About mg Magazine:

Dubbed "weed's hybrid of Forbes and Inc.," mg is the print and digital media platform cannabis industry leaders turn to for the business news, analysis, and thought leadership that helps them drive corporate strategy and propel revenue growth. Visit mgRetailer.com.

About KCSA Strategic Communications

KCSA is a fully integrated communications agency specializing in public relations, shareholder communications and social media, with expertise in cannabis, financial and professional services, technology, healthcare, digital media and energy. Since 1969, the firm has demonstrated strategic thinking and program execution that drives results for its clients in the ever-changing communications and digital landscape. The firm's clients are its best references. KCSA's cannabis practice, which is one of the largest in North America for public relations, investor relations and social media, has been representing companies in the cannabis industry for more than five years. Clients span the entire supply chain from companies that grow the plant, process it and dispense it, to companies that provide consulting services, financial services and even ancillary products such as lighting, nutrients and packaging.

For more information, please visit www.kcsa.com or www.kcsa-cannabis.com.

To listen and download The Green Rush podcast, please visit www.greenrushpodcast.com.

