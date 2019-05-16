KCSA to Host Inaugural Congressional Cannabis Day Forum at U.S. Capitol

NEW YORK, May 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- KCSA Strategic Communications, an integrated strategic communications firm specializing in public relations, investor relations and social media, announced today that it will host its inaugural Congressional Cannabis Day Forum in coordination with The Cannabis Caucus at the United States Capitol building in Washington, DC on Tuesday, May 21st from 9:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. The event will comprise of a day-long discussion among industry leaders and lawmakers about the current and future state of cannabis.

The Congressional Cannabis Day Forum will take a deep dive into the cannabis industry through a series of panel discussions aimed at addressing critical issues relevant to the sector, including capital markets and banking, CBD/hemp, opioids, veterans' issues and social justice.

"We are honored to create and sponsor this very special day before these influential and visionary members of our nation's legislature," said Todd Fromer, Managing Partner at KCSA Strategic Communications. "From banking and finance to opioid addiction and veterans' issues, cannabis, in its many forms and applications, has emerged as a disruptive force and change agent for many industries and American consumers. We are proud to support cannabis companies and industry initiatives by advancing the national discussion with this first-of-its-kind event on Capitol Hill."

"Federal cannabis laws are drastically out of touch with the American people. Congress must start listening to the public and end the senseless prohibition of cannabis," said Rep. Earl Blumenauer (D-OR). "The Congressional Cannabis Caucus is committed to continuing to hold events like this that add to the public discussion and aid in our cause. We must keep up momentum until we reach our goal."

At the conclusion of the panel sessions, KCSA will host the Washington, D.C. premiere of Ricki Lake and Abby Epstein's latest documentary, "Weed the People," which presents a look into the brave stories of ordinary families who are exploring the benefits of medical marijuana to save the lives of their children. The documentary viewing will be followed by a discussion with the filmmakers about medical cannabis in the United States.

"At this time, when healthcare is a major concern for Americans, we are thrilled that the Cannabis Caucus and KCSA Strategic Communications are bringing information about medical cannabis to the Hill with this full day forum and screening of our film," concluded Executive Producer, Ricki Lake. "'Weed the People' challenges our notions of what defines a drug versus a medicine. We all have the right to access natural medicines that are potentially lifesaving. These are basic human rights that institutions should not have the power to take away."

Congressional Cannabis Day Forum – Agenda

9 a.m.-9:45 a.m. – Market Overview of Cannabis Industry

Greetings from Rep. Earl Blumenauer

Speaker: Jessica Billingsley (MJ Freeway)

10 a.m.-10:45 a.m. – CBD, Hemp and the Farm Bill

Panelists: Kyle Detwiler (Northern Swan), Mara Gordon (Aunt Zeldas), Jade Green (Nabis)

(Northern Swan), (Aunt Zeldas), (Nabis) Moderator: Mark Singleton (Thought Leaders)

11 a.m.-11:45 a.m. – Capital Markets and Banking

Panelists: Edward Fields (DionyMed), Codie Sanchez (Cresco Capital Partners), Nick Kovacevich (KushCo Holdings), Evan Eneman (MGO-ELLO Alliance)

(DionyMed), (Cresco Capital Partners), (KushCo Holdings), (MGO-ELLO Alliance) Moderator: CNBC's Tim Seymour

1 p.m.-1:45 p.m. – Opioids, Is Cannabis the Answer?

Introduction by Rep. David Joyce

Panelists: Dr. Bonni Goldstein ("Weed the People"), Dr. Richard Boxer ( UCLA ), Dr. Patricia Frye (HelloMD)

("Weed the People"), Dr. ( ), Dr. (HelloMD) Moderator: Carl Cameron , formerly of Fox News

2 p.m.-2:45 p.m. – Social Justice

Introduction by Rep. Barbra Lee

Panelists: Dr. Chanda Macias (Women Grow), Shea Alderete (Gen X Biosciences), James Watts (Cage Free Cannabis), Jeannette Ward Horton (NuLeaf Project)

(Women Grow), (Gen X Biosciences), (Cage Free Cannabis), (NuLeaf Project) Moderator: Kris Krane (4Front)

3 p.m.-3:45 p.m. – Veterans and Medical Cannabis

Introduction by Rep. Don Young

Panelists: Nick Etten (Acreage Holdings), Joe Plenzler (Wounded Warrior Project), Melissa Bryant (IAVA), Bill Ferguson (Veterans Cannabis Coalition)

(Acreage Holdings), (Wounded Warrior Project), (IAVA), (Veterans Cannabis Coalition) Moderator: Michael Correia (NCIA)

4:30 p.m. – "Weed the People" premiere

6 p.m. – Discussion with Ricki Lake and Abby Epstein

7 p.m. – Post-Event Networking Session

The Congressional Cannabis Day Forum will take place at the U.S. Capitol Visitor Congressional Auditorium, CVC 200 in Washington, DC. To RSVP for the event, please register at the link here.

About KCSA Strategic Communications

KCSA is a fully integrated communications agency specializing in public relations, shareholder communications and social media, with expertise in cannabis, financial and professional services, technology, healthcare, digital media and energy. Since 1969, the firm has demonstrated strategic thinking and program execution that drives results for its clients in the ever-changing communications and digital landscape. The firm's clients are its best references.

KCSA's cannabis practice, one of the largest in North America for public relations, investor relations and social media, has been representing companies in the cannabis industry for more than five years. Clients span the entire supply chain from companies that grow the plant, process it and dispense it, to companies that provide consulting services, financial services and even ancillary products such as lighting, nutrients and packaging.

For more information, please visit www.kcsa.com or www.kcsa-cannabis.com .

