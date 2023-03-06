KD Hall Accepts Executive Leadership Position With King County Library System

SEATTLE, March 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- KD Hall, Founder of the KD Hall Foundation and KD Hall Communications, accepts a new position with King County Library System (KCLS) as Director of Communications and Marketing for the executive team. Hall joins KCLS with 20 years of marketing, communications, and storytelling experience. Additionally, she brings 16 years of leadership and ten years of facilitating adult education to the nation's best library system.

KCLS is one of the largest systems in the world with an operating budget of $140 million and 50 libraries. Hall is excited about accepting the executive marketing position, confident the last 10 years have prepared her to lead. Hall will focus on bringing awareness, strategy, and community events to KCLS. She states, "this strategic move aligns with my goals of producing more films and authoring books."

For over ten years, KD Hall directed KD Hall Communications as principal consultant. In 2020, her firm led the Japanese American Incarceration crisis as the chief communications officer at Bellevue College. Hall simultaneously partnered with Treehouse's executive leadership team, co-producing equity marketing campaigns, films , and crisis management. She has led over 10 crisis management teams and taught leadership classes to UW Communications students in just four years.

Awards received by Hall include 4 Emmy nominations, Women of Color Small Business Innovator Award 2021, Puget Sound Business Journal's 40-under-40 class of 2021, Women to Watch (South Sound 2019), Comcast RISE recipient, and Diversity Spirit Achievement Awards. She received accolades from the Governor of Washington for her work with the KD Hall Foundation's Women on the Rise program and Seattle Storm Believe in Women.

Hall will remain active with the KD Hall Foundation as Board Chair. Although she will step away from the day-to-day operations of KD Hall Communications, Hall remains the owner and provides strategic direction. She appointed Kyle Sam Talosig as Managing Director, who has been instrumental in the firm and Foundation's success. Hall is "ready to see Kyle lead and support his leadership."

