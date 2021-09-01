KD Hall Communications Expands Nationwide, Opening Second Headquarters In Jacksonville, Fla.

"I am thrilled to grow our business to provide strategic consulting, film making and communication services across the nation," said KD Hall, the Principal Consultant and CEO for KD Hall Communications. "Year-over-year growth has always been the goal and, in 2021, we are truly seeing the fruits of our labor. We are excited to expand and help organizations across the country tell their stories. We are an old-school millennial business taking center stage."

In addition to expanding its award-winning communications business, the Girls on the Rise program will also open a chapter in Jacksonville, in addition to the nationwide expansion of the award-winning College Ambassador Program to partner with Historically Black Colleges and Universities.

Over the past year, KD Hall has been named to a pair of 40-under-40 lists (Puget Sound Business Journal and South Sound Business), while earning a Northwest Regional Emmy nomination and a series of other awards that highlight KD Hall Communications' ability to generate positive results for their clients.

With an expert team of storytellers, Hall plans to focus on making more films and storytelling in Florida and nationwide. KD Hall Communications is becoming a preeminent storytelling outlet, counted on by corporate CEOs and non-profits to navigate strategic communications, PR and storytelling.

KD Hall Communications' specialty is creating short films and documentaries that help CEOs expertly share their organization's story.

The business also produces corporate events and capacity building conversations and is expanding its offerings to include human resources advising and coaching.

