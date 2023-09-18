KD Hall Foundation and American Red Cross Celebrate Success at Sickle Cell Awareness Blood Drive

News provided by

KD Hall Foundation

18 Sep, 2023, 11:17 ET

Community's Generosity Saves Lives and Raises Sickle Cell Awareness

SEATTLE, Sept. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The KD Hall Foundation, in partnership with the American Red Cross, is proud of the outstanding success of the Sickle Cell Awareness Blood Drive held on September 7th at the 2100 Building, 24th Ave S., Seattle. This event not only effectively raised awareness about sickle cell disease but also demonstrated the remarkable generosity and support of our community.

Continue Reading
Sickle Cell Awareness Blood Drive Seattle with KD Hall Foundation and American Red Cross in Central District Seattle
Sickle Cell Awareness Blood Drive Seattle with KD Hall Foundation and American Red Cross in Central District Seattle

The event attracted an impressive turnout, with 41 donors selflessly stepping forward to give the gift of life. Their collective act of donating blood will have a lasting and meaningful impact on numerous lives.

In a heartwarming display of compassion, the event collected 35 units of blood. This translates to 90 individuals in need of life-saving blood transfusions who will now receive the critical care they require; thanks to the kindness of our community.

The founder of the KD Hall Foundation, KD Hall, expressed her deep gratitude, stating, "The response from our community to this event has been overwhelming. Your willingness to donate blood is significant, particularly for those affected by sickle cell disease. We cannot thank you enough for your support."

The remarkable success of the Sickle Cell Awareness Blood Drive serves as a powerful testament to the impact of unity and collective action when addressing healthcare disparities and extending vital support to those in need within our communities.

The KD Hall Foundation and the American Red Cross extend their heartfelt appreciation to all the donors, volunteers, and supporters who made this event possible. Their dedication and compassion have made a substantial difference in the lives of individuals battling sickle cell disease and other medical conditions.

About KD Hall Foundation

The Foundation's vision transcends basic educational programs, intending to lead everywhere and bring girls together across diverse backgrounds. KD Hall Foundation understands the innate power that happens when women break down divisive barriers and focus on unique problems impacting us as a civilization. For the next 30 years, KD Hall Foundation plans to focus its mission on improving the livelihood of BIPOC girls who have been historically underrepresented and marginalized.

To learn more about how the KD Hall Foundation changes lives one girl at a time, visit their website at https://www.kdhallfoundation.org/

Media Contact only:

Kyle Sam
206.207.2447
[email protected] 

KD Hall
206.966.2198
[email protected]

SOURCE KD Hall Foundation

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.