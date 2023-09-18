KD Hall Foundation and American Red Cross Celebrate Success at Sickle Cell Awareness Blood Drive

Community's Generosity Saves Lives and Raises Sickle Cell Awareness

SEATTLE, Sept. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The KD Hall Foundation, in partnership with the American Red Cross, is proud of the outstanding success of the Sickle Cell Awareness Blood Drive held on September 7th at the 2100 Building, 24th Ave S., Seattle. This event not only effectively raised awareness about sickle cell disease but also demonstrated the remarkable generosity and support of our community.

The event attracted an impressive turnout, with 41 donors selflessly stepping forward to give the gift of life. Their collective act of donating blood will have a lasting and meaningful impact on numerous lives.

In a heartwarming display of compassion, the event collected 35 units of blood. This translates to 90 individuals in need of life-saving blood transfusions who will now receive the critical care they require; thanks to the kindness of our community.

The founder of the KD Hall Foundation, KD Hall, expressed her deep gratitude, stating, "The response from our community to this event has been overwhelming. Your willingness to donate blood is significant, particularly for those affected by sickle cell disease. We cannot thank you enough for your support."

The remarkable success of the Sickle Cell Awareness Blood Drive serves as a powerful testament to the impact of unity and collective action when addressing healthcare disparities and extending vital support to those in need within our communities.

The KD Hall Foundation and the American Red Cross extend their heartfelt appreciation to all the donors, volunteers, and supporters who made this event possible. Their dedication and compassion have made a substantial difference in the lives of individuals battling sickle cell disease and other medical conditions.

About KD Hall Foundation

The Foundation's vision transcends basic educational programs, intending to lead everywhere and bring girls together across diverse backgrounds. KD Hall Foundation understands the innate power that happens when women break down divisive barriers and focus on unique problems impacting us as a civilization. For the next 30 years, KD Hall Foundation plans to focus its mission on improving the livelihood of BIPOC girls who have been historically underrepresented and marginalized.

To learn more about how the KD Hall Foundation changes lives one girl at a time, visit their website at https://www.kdhallfoundation.org/

