KD Hall named to 40-under-40 list to kick off big week heading into Saturday’s Northwest Regional Emmy Awards

"It is such an honor to be named to South Sound Business' 40-Under-40 list," Hall said. "After spending the past 16 years building toward this point, it feels like the hard work is starting to pay dividends. Being selected among so many other great business leaders provides all the motivation I could ask for as I continue to grow my businesses and foundation." This award is a reminder for me that everything you do in private and when people are not watching matters.

The awards have been rolling in for Hall and KD Hall Communications, who claimed several awards when the Bulldog PR Awards – judged exclusively by journalists, the Bulldog PR Awards recognizes the most outstanding PR and communications campaigns, professionals and agencies – were announced last month. Hall earned Grand prize for PR Star Of 2020, Gold prize for PR Professional Who Makes a Difference and PR Star Under 40.

Not to mention KD Hall Communications is also a Comcast Rise Media Award winner for 2021, which has afforded KD Hall Communications with a 90-day, 40-channel PR campaign awarded from Comcast.

"We couldn't have asked for a better start to 2021," Hall said. "We will continue to pay this success forward, trying to lift others as we climb to new heights."

Next up is Saturday's Northwest Regional Emmy Awards, where Hall is nominated in the Historical/Cultural – Short Form Content category for our short film "The Untold Stories of Black Women in the Women's Suffrage Movement."

To join our virtual Facebook party Saturday, June 5th at 7 pm pdt https://fb.me/e/2Fue8MoTa

To watch the film, click the link.

