KD Hall Named to Board of Governors for Northwest Chapter of the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences

A four-time Emmy® nominee in short form documentaries, Hall has been an active member in the chapter serving on the Student Awards/Outreach and Scholarships committees.

Hall holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in Mass Communication and minor in Broadcast Journalism from Oakland University (Rochester, MI), in addition to an MBA she also holds a second Masters in Adult Education— Leadership and Training.

After a time in higher education, in 2014 when she became pregnant with her first daughter, KD told her husband she was ready to go back to her true passion for storytelling.

"I refuse to be the parent to talk about doing what I love if I wasn't following my own advice," said KD Hall.

Inspired by her own experience, the birth of her two daughters and with the encouragement of her husband David, they launched KD Hall Communications and earned a reputation for excellence in client-focused communications and integrated marketing services. KD's experience in higher education, communication management, strategic planning, crisis management and training along with her high energy and dedication, provide the groundwork and motivation to help clients achieve their goals.

KD has also committed to use her platform and expertise to advocate for the inherent power of women by sharing their stories and developing programs for women to use, leverage, and grow their leadership skills.

"I am grateful for this day, and I hope it serves as a reminder to myself and anyone else that it is never too late to turn your dreams into reality and there is no one path to meeting your goals. I look forward to serving our region for the next two years and bringing my producing and PR experience to our leadership team," said Hall.

Learn more about KD Hall the communications firm she leads at KD Hall Communications .

Contact: Suzanne Lavender

[email protected]

425.229.4816

SOURCE KD Hall Communications LLC