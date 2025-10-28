KDAN Launches New Brand Identity, Redefining the Role of Intelligent Documents in the AI Era

IRVINE, Calif., Oct. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- KDAN (TPEx: 7737), a leading global Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) provider, today unveiled its new brand identity, unifying all business solutions under one vision to build an AI-driven intelligent document ecosystem for enterprises.

The rebrand highlights KDAN's mission to develop intelligent document workflow infrastructure powered by a modular SDK/API architecture that seamlessly integrates document management, workflow automation, eSignature, and data analytics—enabling enterprises to create secure, intelligent, and automated document workflows.

KDAN's tech stack supports every stage of the enterprise document workflow — from document generation to data insights. Through modular SDK and API integrations, enterprises can flexibly customize functionalities and deploy solutions across cloud or self-hosted environments, ensuring seamless transitions from information governance to intelligent decision-making. The ecosystem spans three core service areas:

AI Document Processing & PDF Infrastructure (LynxPDF, ComPDF)

eSignature & Digital Workflow (DottedSign)

Data-Driven Business Intelligence (ADNEX)

"We're redefining how enterprises manage and leverage documents," said Kenny Su, Founder and CEO of KDAN. "Just as CRM systems manage customers and ERP systems manage resources, KDAN provides the document infrastructure that drives intelligent operations. Our goal is to establish a new global standard for enterprise document and data services — working closely with partners worldwide to create value together."

KDAN's technology architecture combines AI-driven workflow intelligence, modular SDK/API integration, and secure deployment options to help enterprises modernize their document infrastructure. By integrating Optical Character Recognition (OCR), Natural Language Processing (NLP), and Machine Learning (ML), KDAN makes documents smarter and more adaptive, while its flexible and compliant framework ensures data sovereignty and scalability across cloud or on-premise environments.

As global enterprises accelerate automation, documents are evolving from static files into dynamic process enablers—streaming operations across contracts, invoices, and reports. According to Fortune Business Insights , the global document management market reached US$7.16 billion in 2024 and is projected to hit US$24.34 billion by 2032, growing at a 16.6% CAGR—highlighting the surging demand for intelligent document solutions.

KDAN's solutions are transforming operations in finance, education, manufacturing, and government, reducing manual workloads, improving compliance, and unlocking data-driven insights. The company is expanding globally through partnerships with distributors and technology affiliates across Europe, Asia, and the U.S., building a robust international ecosystem with standardized technology and flexible licensing models. As a global SaaS company, KDAN is strengthening its position as a leader in AI-driven intelligent document infrastructure.

The new brand identity marks a milestone in KDAN's global strategy and ecosystem integration. Moving forward, KDAN will continue to enhance its AI technology architecture to achieve its vision of a future where documents flow seamlessly, data drives intelligence, and decisions move faster. Through this approach, KDAN aims to empower global enterprises with next-generation intelligent document automation.

About KDAN

KDAN (TPEx: 7737) is committed to providing diverse AI-driven workflow and data solutions. We empower businesses to enhance operational efficiency, optimize organizational agility, and create business value through innovative digital solutions while pursuing the vision of sustainable development.

