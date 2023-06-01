Kdan Mobile and CyberLink Partner to Enhance e-Signature Anti-fraud Capabilities with AI Technology

News provided by

Kdan Mobile

01 Jun, 2023, 12:00 ET

IRVINE, Calif. , June 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Kdan Mobile Software Ltd., a leading SaaS provider of productivity and e-signature solutions, announced a collaboration with CyberLink Corp. (5203. TW), a pioneer in AI and facial recognition technologies. The integration of CyberLink's FaceMe® eKYC solution and Kdan's e-signature solution, DottedSign, connects identity verification with contract signing, strengthening the anti-fraud capabilities of the signing process. The collaboration also represents a significant milestone for Kdan in terms of technological exports and paves the way for further partnership in the future.

With leading PDF and e-signature technologies, Kdan Mobile provides various solutions, including document applications, electronic signatures and APIs/SDKs for businesses and technical partners. The integration of DottedSign and FaceMe will enhance the anti-fraud and identification capabilities of the e-signature process, applying the services to more scenarios.

Kdan Mobile has been actively building partnerships with global companies through the export of professional technologies and continuously expanding the market. "By integrating services across different industries, we aim to showcase Kdan's technical prowess to a broader audience and expand the usage scenarios of our services," says Kenny Su, CEO of Kdan Mobile.

As a leading developer of AI facial recognition technology around the world, CyberLink's FaceMe® eKYC solution provides up to 99.83% high-precision recognition rates and has been adopted by many financial and insurance institutions. The solution provides businesses with complete facial recognition, document authentication and ID verification functions, improving work efficiency and ensuring the reliability and security of electronic signatures.

Through this partnership, CyberLink's facial recognition technology will be applied to a new field of electronic signatures, bringing new breakthroughs to the original application scenarios and meeting the needs of more users. "This will create a win-win-win situation for Kdan Mobile, CyberLink and additional verticals," says Mei Guu, Senior VP of CyberLink.

About Kdan Mobile

Kdan Mobile was founded in 2009 with a mission to empower modern professionals to better leverage their productivity and unleash their creativity. Kdan Mobile is a global SaaS provider, whose work is supported by over 200 million downloads, and over 12 million members worldwide. Their solutions include an e-signature service and a portfolio of different productivity and creativity-related tools. Kdan Mobile is headquartered in Taiwan, with operations in China, the U.S., Japan and South Korea.

For further information about Kdan Mobile, please visit the website.

About CyberLink

Founded in 1996, CyberLink Corp. (5203.TW) is the world leader in AI facial recognition technology. With years of research in the fields of artificial intelligence and facial recognition, CyberLink has developed the FaceMe® Facial Recognition Engine. Powered by deep learning algorithms, FaceMe® delivers the reliable, high-precision, and real-time facial recognition that is critical to AIoT applications such as smart retail, smart security, and surveillance, smart city and smart home.  For more information about CyberLink, please visit the official website at www.cyberlink.com 

SOURCE Kdan Mobile

