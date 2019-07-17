Kdan Mobile Partners With Sourcenext To Enter Japan's Largest Mobile App Market

STATE COLLEGE, Pa., July 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Kdan Mobile, a global SaaS (Software as a Service) company, has partnered with Sourcenext, an independent consumer software provider in Japan. The goal of the partnership is to provide Kdan's most popular productivity tool, PDF Reader, to Japanese users through App Pass by Softbank, a Japanese multinational conglomerate that owns stakes in renowned companies like Uber and Alibaba.

Recently celebrating their 10th Anniversary, Kdan Mobile provides productivity and creativity tools and has accumulated over 150 million downloads during this period. Their flagship application, PDF Reader, has over 70 million users and has been featured in the Play Store for the past three years, and in the App Store this year.

"The collaboration with Sourcenext brings us closer to the Japanese market," explained Kenny Su, Kdan Mobile's CEO and founder. "Our solutions have been recognized widely in the Western market and this partnership helps put us on the map in Asia."

Sourcenext works with other software providers like Kdan and submits useful applications to mobile carriers in Japan. The new partnership with Sourcenext includes a limited edition of PDF Reader that will be available through SoftBank's App Pass, a service that allows subscribers to access popular apps from various genres, like gaming, entertainment or business, for a monthly fee of 370 yen* ($3.38 USD). This limited edition of PDF Reader allows App Pass members to view files, perform basic edits and convert photos taken with their camera to PDF format.

The Company leadership indicated that working closely with Sourcenext reflects two of Kdan's key organizational goals: expanding to reach new users around the globe and partnering with companies that help deliver an enhanced user experience. Kdan is actively looking for additional opportunities and partners. For more information, visit Kdan Mobile's website at https://www.kdanmobile.com.

About Kdan Mobile

Since 2009, Kdan Mobile has been a dedicated provider of mobile software applications and online services that allow users to better leverage their productivity and creativity. Kdan's apps have received more than 150 million downloads worldwide; their solutions empower the world to create, distribute and conjoin projects via a variety of devices across platforms. Kdan Mobile is headquartered in Taiwan with operations in mainland China and the United States.

About SOURCENEXT

Sourcenext (Tokyo Stock Exchange, 4344:JP) is the largest distributor and creator of software, hardware, and IoT products in Japan. Founded in 1996, Sourcenext specializes in helping companies like Rosetta Stone and Evernote sell their software products and apps to a market of millions. And now with the launch of Pocketalk, Sourcenext is bringing its own products to the world. Through its expertise in user experience, marketing, and customer support, Sourcenext has earned the trust and respect of partners, retailers, and consumers around the world.

